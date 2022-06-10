Something in the Air

Share this:

The all-electric Lucid Air is set to take the world by storm.

By Joe Yogerst

Given Tesla’s success, it should come as no surprise that other carmakers are creating all-electric luxury vehicles they hope will find popularity in similar fashion.

From the Porsche Taycan and Audi e-tron GT to the Jaguar I-Pace and Mercedes-Benz EQS, a handful of posh electrics have rolled off assembly lines in recent years. Yet none of them have been able to create the buzz (or sales) that Elon Musk has been able to achieve for his cars. Maybe that’s because none of them tried to quantum leap past Tesla in styling, technology or performance—which is exactly what the Lucid Air is all about.

Already named the MotorTrend magazine 2022 Car of the Year, the Lucid Air racks up some impressive numbers: As much as 520 miles on a single charge, just 20 minutes to charge up to 300 miles, zero to 60 miles per hour in a mere 2.5 seconds, and 1,111 horsepower. The Bay Area-based company quotes the car’s top speed at 168 mph, although prototypes were clocked at an incredible 235 mph during testing. Meanwhile, the Air’s drag coefficient is 0.21, a number that tops even the most streamlined Porsche.

No other luxury electric vehicle comes close to that combination of performance factors. And that’s just one of the things that makes the Air special. It boasts the largest frunk (front trunk) of any electric vehicle. Using the Lucid app, drivers can preset many of the car’s functions from their cell phones. Once inside, the facial recognition system automatically adjusts settings to your personal preferences. For those addicted to their AI companion, Alexa can help you adjust lights, temperature, navigation and other functions.

Thanks to a miniaturized electric powertrain, the cabin is much more spacious than one might expect, especially the surprisingly roomy back seat. Inspired by California, the interior features four distinct design themes: Santa Monica, Mojave, Santa Cruz and Tahoe.

Lucid Air is the world’s first vehicle of any kind equipped with a Dolby Atmos surround sound system. Originally developed for cinemas, the system enables a richer, more realistic and immersive audio experience that features everything from in-car music and podcasts to seatbelt alerts.

The Air is on display at a new Lucid Studio showroom at Fashion Island in Newport Beach. In addition, Lucid has opened a new service center in Costa Mesa. Four different models are available, from the Air Pure ($77,400 MSRP) to the Air Dream Edition ($169,000 MSRP).

DEALERSHIP INFO

Lucid Studio

1083 Newport Center Drive, Ste. B

949-868-2998; lucidmotors.com

With help from former Formula One race car designer Jean-Charles Monnet—who is now head of aerodynamics at Lucid—the company created an ULTRA-STREAMLINED VEHICLE with an outrageously low drag coefficient (0.21) that enables both its high speed and extended range.

The Lucid Air can juice up to a range of 300 miles in just 20 minutes using the built-in WUNDERBOX BATTERY CHARGER with a home-based Qmerit system and a partnership with Electrify America that features more than 700 charging stations and over 3,100 individual chargers from coast to coast.

A 34-inch GLASS COCKPIT DISPLAY with 5K resolution that stretches more than halfway across the dashboard is complemented by a retractable PILOT PANEL SCREEN in the center console that facilitates deeper-level vehicle controls.

Featuring lighter leather and textiles than the cockpit, the roomy BACK SEAT offers plenty of room for three passengers and more legroom (37.4 inches) than other luxury all-electric vehicles. Airline-like reclining rear seats are available as well with the optional Executive Rear Seating Package.

The optional GLASS ROOF sweeps across the top of the entire passenger cabin, illuminating the interior and providing even back-seat passengers with an awesome view of the sky and surrounding terrain.