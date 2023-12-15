Scandinavian Sensation

Share this:

The Polestar 2 makes for a stylish choice in all-electric driving.

By Joe Yogerst

What do you get when you combine a championship motor sports team with Volvo’s reputation for impeccable engineering and styling? The Polestar 2, an all-electric, four-door sedan that would-be buyers can test drive at the recently opened South Coast Polestar in Costa Mesa.

Performance is similar to other cars in the increasingly crowded luxury electric market: up to 320 miles on a full charge, 28 minutes to increase the charge from 10% to 80% and 455 horsepower, enabling you to go from zero to 60 mph in 4.1 seconds. With a price tag of just under $50,000, the cost is also comparable to the direct competition.

So what makes Polestar 2 stand out from the crowd? The most obvious distinction is the elegant, streamlined styling. “A minimalistic Scandinavian design ethos is core to all Polestar products,” says Michael Ofiara, the company’s public relations manager for the Americas.

Among the design highlights are a powerful stance with a wheel at each corner; a sleek, uncluttered rear light signature; and a new “SmartZone” grille up front packed with a camera, sensors, radar and other technology that enable various safety and driver-assist features.

The passenger cabin flaunts a sporty driving position, seats and surfaces made with sustainably focused materials, and an intuitive, user-friendly infotainment system (powered by a new Google operating system) that includes unexpected apps like YouTube and Amazon Prime Video.

“Polestar 2 was the first car in the world to feature an infotainment system powered by … Android Automotive … [operating system],” Ofiara says. “Developed in collaboration with Google, the system revolutionizes the way car infotainment systems can be integrated and owners can benefit from the best voice and navigation systems in the world. Simply say ‘Hey, Google’ followed by your command to get whatever you need at your fingertips.”

The vehicle comes in six metallic exterior colors ranging from black or white to dark blue and light gray. Owners can also choose from five interior color schemes; one of the upholstery options is nappa leather seats made by Bridge of Weir, a legendary Scottish automobile fabric producer.

A tablet-like display dominates the center of the dashboard. Equipped with high pixel density and an anti-reflective coating, the screen can sense a finger even on a gloved hand. One of the audio options is Harman Kardon Premium Sound system and pre-entry climate control lets you heat or cool the interior prior to driving. The frameless side mirrors automatically dim the lights of approaching cars at night and can angle downward for better visibility when backing up or parking.

With a sleek, bold style, you’ll feel like you’ve stepped into a car from the future, without being too over the top.

DEALERSHIP INFO

Polestar South Coast

3333 Bristol St., Ste. 1870, Costa Mesa

949-481-8300; polestar.com

The REAR END is dominated by a futuristic adaptive rear light blade that adjusts to various lighting, weather and driving situations via 288 individually controlled LED lights. And just because they can, Polestar has programmed the blade with a hello or goodbye sequence when the driver first touches the door handle.

Powered by the first-ever Google Android Automotive operating system, the 11.2-inch INFOTAINMENT DISPLAY integrates Google Assistant, Google Maps and the Google Play Store as well as apps like Waze, Spotify, EasyPark and A Better Route Planner (along with YouTube and Amazon Prime Video).

Shoppers can choose from three styles of 3D, laser-etched WHEELS for their Polestar 2, including four-spoke black polished forged alloys and five-spoke black diamond-cut alloys or black/silver alloys.

Made in Scotland, the optional zinc-colored nappa LEATHER SEATS comply with animal welfare standards and look especially fetching when complemented by canary yellow seat belts.

Photos Courtesy of Polestar