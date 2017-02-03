Quantcast
Friday 3 February 2017
Dedicated to the city of Newport Beach, California
My 24 Hours in Newport: Timree Gold

Jan 24, 2017

Bespoke Beauty

Jan 04, 2017

Health-2-Humanity-hygienic-products

Raising the Bar

Dec 01, 2016

Work of Art

Oct 25, 2016

Wine Lab

Tapping into Mexican Wine Country

Oct 07, 2016

miracles-for-kids

Miracles for Kids Night of Miracles Gala: “The Heart of a Hero”
Ali Sabet x Montblanc

Montblanc + Sabet: Inspiration Flows

Out & About: April/May

Out & About: February/March 2016

For three decades, Segerstrom Center for the Arts has served as Orange County’s hub for all...

Haight Street Rat by Banksy
Word On the Street

Sep 22, 2016

In 2010, internationally recognized street artist Banksy whose identity remains...

Coloring Books and Creativity

May 24, 2016

Expressive arts therapy helps alleviate stress and promotes

A Sensitive Approach

Feb 29, 2016

Segerstrom Center for the Arts launches new “sensory friendly” versions of plays geared toward...

Body of Work: Culinary Masters Share Their Tattoos

Dec 22, 2015

Newport Beach chefs show off their ink.

Segerstrom’s Jazz Weekend Debuts Oct. 9-11

Oct 06, 2015

Jazz is taking on a different look at Segerstrom Center for the Arts. The Costa Mesa campus,...

On View: Phase Two of the Sculpture in the Civic Center Park Exhibition

Sep 10, 2015

Installed in late August, a new set of sculptures joined the existing pieces in the Sculpture in...

Review: “The Phantom of the Opera” Bewitches With Contemporary Theatrics at Segerstrom

Aug 10, 2015

The classic story of “The Phantom of the Opera” is enhanced by modern special effects at...

An Evolution of Live Music

Jun 29, 2015

Is our coastal city the music capital of the world? Depends on how big your world is. No, Newport...

Review: Motown Hits All the Right Notes

Jun 17, 2015

Broadway’s “Motown the Musical,” the story of music mogul Berry Gordy, runs June 16-28 at...

Eat + Drink

Varieties from Baja California’s increasingly famous Guadalupe Valley are making their way up to Newport Beach — one bottle at a time....

Fashion

Trend: Lead With Leather

Dec 23, 2015

Brave the crisp winter air with a timeless jacket.

Home & Design

Shine On

May 13, 2016

Add glamour and sparkle to any room by mashing up metals.

People & Places

Artist Timree Gold paints a picture of her perfect day in Newport Beach. By Ashley Burnett   Success came easily to Timree Gold....

Travel

Hawaiian Adventure

May 20, 2016

Experience a range of adrenaline rushes when exploring the Big Island.

Wellness

Bespoke Beauty

Jan 04, 2017

  From massages to manicures, mobile wellness and beauty experts in the region bring health, spa and salon services to you. By Ashley...