The Magic of Maui

Hawaii’s second largest island welcomes visitors with its relaxed charm, spectacular beaches and marine life.

By Sharon Stello

So many migrating humpback whales can be seen from Maui during the winter that locals call it “whale soup.” Some of these gentle giants start to show up as early as October and November, but whale-watching season typically runs from December through March. And whales aren’t the only marine animals in the waters off this Hawaiian island, with dolphins, green sea turtles and bright-colored tropical fish also proving easy to spot from the coast, on a boat ride or while snorkeling.

Rainbows are often seen over this second-largest Hawaiian island and it’s easy to feel like you’ve found the treasure at the end with Maui’s many splendors. The enchanting marine life, beautiful beaches, relaxing resorts, culture and cuisine, make Maui a great escape, whether for a few days or a full week.

Kaanapali Beach Resort is a perfect home base for a Maui trip. Located on the west side of the island, less than a 10-minute drive north of Lahaina, the area encompasses 11 accommodations from oceanfront resorts to condos and luxury villas complete with a full kitchen and private lanai. Before it was a vacation spot, Hawaiian royalty once came to these beaches and lush gardens as a rejuvenating retreat. The 3-mile stretch of sand continues to be hailed as one of the best: Kaanapali Beach received top ranking in the U.S. and No. 4 in the world in TripAdvisor’s Travelers’ Choice Awards for Best Beaches in 2024.

While the region is still rebuilding since the wildfire that devastated much of Lahaina in August 2023, vacationers are being welcomed back to this destination, which helps bolster the economy during recovery efforts. The town of Lahaina is still largely off-limits, as many homes, restaurants and other businesses were completely destroyed, but respectful visitors are invited to the resort areas. And the rest of the island can be explored as well.

With so many shopping and dining options, amenities and activities in Kaanapali, an entire vacation could be spent in this resort area with two 18-hole golf courses and a beach path connecting the hotels and Whalers Village, an open-air shopping center. Or, rent a car and set out on day trips and excursions from there.

Coastal Comforts

Excellent snorkeling can be found around Black Rock at the north end of Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa, voted best hotel in Hawaii in USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards in 2023. Honu, or green sea turtles, are often seen in the waters around this lava rock outcropping, where cliff diving ceremonies are also presented at sunset.

The expansive, 23-acre Sheraton resort features a stream that meanders through the property, with koi fish and waterfalls among the relaxed, gardenlike setting. More than 80% of the resort’s 508 rooms and suites feature breathtaking views of the ocean and nearby islands Lanai and Molokai. In January 2020, the Sheraton completed a $30 million renovation, introducing a transformed lobby with Kaanapali’s only lobby bar, The Sandbar—serving coffee and house-made pastries in the morning and appetizers and creative cocktails at night—as well as a new lounge, expansive lanai and viewing deck.

A 142-yard, lagoon-style pool offers an inviting way to cool off. Or head to the window selling shave ice—which adults can opt to spike with their choice of spirit. Cabanas can be reserved around the pool as well to lounge in the shade.

Outdoor eateries include the Cliff Dive Grill, serving lunch and dinner with ocean views. Inspired by the flavors of Maui and the world, try the ahi poke bowl, Black Rock Wings, Korean-style fried chicken sandwich, kalua pork, and fish or chicken tinga tacos. Beer, wine and cocktails like the rum-based Maui Mist or Black Rock Mai Tai are also offered as well as the Drunken Monkey with ice cream, Kahlúa, banana and chocolate. Poolside bites and umbrella drinks can also be found at the Mai Tai Bar. Another culinary option is Teppan-yaki Dan: Here, diners are seated around a flat-top grill where chefs cook steak, fresh lobster and more right before their eyes. Coral Reef offers a buffet and a la carte breakfast as well as Pacific Rim cuisine for dinner. At night, gather around one of the property’s fire pits to roast s’mores; kits with all the fixings can be delivered to your guest room.

Not far away, The Westin Maui Resort & Spa offers its own allure with 770 rooms and suites and a $160 million, multiyear renovation completed last year. Named one of the best resorts in Hawaii and recognized as having one of the best hotel pools in the country, according to USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards, the Westin features sophisticated style juxtaposed with an aquatic playground. A towering waterslide and six pools spanning 87,000 square feet fill the family-friendly outdoor area. The lush, tropical pool complex features waterfalls, tunnels and even a small pool in a hidden grotto that’s sure to make you feel like the Little Mermaid. An upper deck, adults-only section includes an infinity-edge pool and hot tub. Meanwhile, a kids splash zone can be found in another area.

During the day, the resort’s lobby is a sight for the senses, with a waterfall and koi pond, flamingos and parrots, plus occasional Hawaiian music and dance performances. At night, head to The Valley Alley for Topgolf Swing Suites, duckpin bowling, arcade games and a bar. The space includes prizes for redeeming your virtual tickets after playing games.

When it comes to choosing your accommodations, elevate your stay with a room or suite in the Hokupaa Tower, which was recently redesigned and comes with access to the The Lanai at Hokupaa, an exclusive bar and lounge with an infinity-edge pool, panoramic views and Hawaiian breakfast and dinner bites daily.

The property’s other restaurants, open to everyone, include Ulu Kitchen, which is not to be missed for breakfast. With so many tempting options, it will be difficult to choose, so order several dishes for the table to share including the Monkeypod Mai Tai Flapjacks with Kula rum butter syrup, honey lilikoi foam and Maui pineapple, and the organic blueberry and lilikoi flapjacks with blueberries, ricotta and house-made lilikoi butter. The Hawaiian chilaquiles made with kalua pork, a fried egg and house-made ancho chile salsa is another winner.

Other must-try eateries in the area include Japango at Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa and Hula Grill at Whaler’s Village. Japango, an open-air restaurant with panoramic views of the Pacific, serves Asian and island-inspired cuisine from sushi to premium steaks and locally sourced seafood. Try the pork belly bao buns; hibachi-glazed ahi tuna; or Japengo Fried Rice.

Hula Grill features an expansive patio at the water’s edge, live music and hula dancing nightly as well as views of independent performers like fire dancers along the nearby beachwalk. Start with a cocktail, like the Fresh-Squeezed Mai Tai or Lilikoi Rita. For dinner, choose from poke tacos, kalua pork potstickers, macadamia nut-crusted mahi-mahi or wood-grilled filet mignon with yuzu demi-glace and chimichurri. Leave room for Hula Pie, a decadent dessert with chocolate cookie crust, macadamia nut ice cream, hot fudge, nuts and whipped cream.

Island Life

When it comes to exploring the island, there are seemingly endless options, especially for viewing wildlife. Teralani Sailing Adventures offers whale-watching cruises. Knowledgeable and experienced crews know the best spots to find humpback whales and provide insights into the animals’ behaviors. Departure is near the resorts, on a catamaran launching from Kaanapali Beach. Dolphin-watching tours are also available on the company’s state-of-the-art luxury Schooner Creek sailing vessels.

To view green sea turtles up close, head to the north shore. A few places are known to regularly have large turtles napping on the sand. Among those locales is Kuau Bay Beach Park, also known as Kaulahao Beach. This smaller gem of a beach can be reached from Hana Highway: Drive through the town of Paia and continue just over a half mile farther to find the parking lot entrance on the left. Most of the turtles found here will be sleeping, but if you wait long enough, you might just spot some hauling out of the water and making their way slowly across the sand to the napping spot next to a rock wall. Make sure to keep at least 10 feet away from the turtles—protected under state and federal law—and never touch or feed them.

To learn more about local sea life, head to the Hawaii Wildlife Discovery Center, a 5,000-square-foot space on the third floor of Whalers Village shopping center in Kaanapali. This interactive venue highlights the Hawaii Wildlife Fund’s work to protect native flora and fauna through murals, photos and videos about native marine wildlife, more than 30 exhibits on conservation, marine debris, the whaling era and Hawaiian cultural values, plus a Kids Zone. A highlight is the immersive sea life video projected on three walls accompanied by the sounds of ocean animals and rushing waves.

Whalers Village also offers a wide range of stores for picking up souvenirs and gifts, from Maui Divers Jewelry to Pearl Factory, Blue Ginger and Hilo Hattie clothing boutiques and Glass Mango Designs with stunning glass sculptures of sea creatures plus contemporary Venetian Murano glass jewelry.

For those interested in astronomy, Maui offers a treat for city dwellers from the mainland as less light pollution on the island provides a dark sky for excellent star viewing. Sign up for Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa’s Tour of the Stars on the hotel’s rooftop, which is equipped with Hawaii’s only recreational telescope with a 16-inch reflector. Hyatt Regency also hosts a standout luau: Drums of the Pacific showcases Polynesian culture at the property’s oceanside venue nightly. Enjoy traditional song and dance—including a three-man Samoan fire-knife dance finale—a three-course dinner and open bar featuring island cuisine and local spirits.

A taste of this authentic food and culture is a perfect way to end your visit to Maui, but there are plenty of reasons to return throughout the year including the Ki Hoalu (Slack Key) Guitar Festival in June; Maui Film Festival in August; and Hawaii Food & Wine Festival in October.

Whether you visit Maui for the food, culture, wildlife or beach time, there’s nothing like experiencing the island way of life—and making plans to return, with umbrella drink in hand.