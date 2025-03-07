Fashion Flashback

LEDE - LoveShackFancy blazer
Layer the chic REISER DOUBLE-BREASTED BLAZER, which features structured shoulders and brilliant gold buttons, over a lacy dress for a quintessential 1980s look, $695, with advance order at LoveShackFancy, Lido Marina Village.
(949-432-5136; loveshackfancy.com)

Characterized by wide legs, big shoulders, fabrics like tulle and denim, and bold gold accents, 1980s fashions have made a comeback—but with an elegant, elevated approach.

By Ashley Ryan

 

The 1980s had some of the most decade-defining trends in recent times. All about oversize silhouettes, statement pieces and bold patterns, there’s no doubt that this era left an indelible mark on the fashion world. And while we may be OK with leaving some of these looks—like shoulder pads, parachute pants, neon everything and the excessive use of leg warmers—in the past, many others are being flawlessly incorporated into modern-day outfits.

“Fashion always goes in a circle,” says Norma Bustos, a Newport Beach-based stylist who has worked everywhere from Fashion Island and Balboa Island to private residences over the last 25 years. “Different trends just keep resurfacing with time. It’s exciting, as there’s some really great fashion from … [the 1980s] era.”

The looks from this time period definitely have their own personality, which can be tricky for the average shopper—especially if it doesn’t align with what you’d normally wear.

“Some people are just not into the [bold ’80s trends],” she says, noting that there are more subtle ways that these fashionistas can incorporate the trend into their wardrobe. “My clientele is mostly the successful older woman and they want key pieces of what’s in fashion, but they also like to incorporate the trends with classic pieces that they already have. … [They are] definitely more elevated and love an oversized, double-breasted blazer. That’s a good universal piece.”

Another must-grab for those looking to embrace 1980s-inspired trends is a pair of trousers or jeans with a wide leg. “For me, the wide-legged pant is classic because it’s clean,” she says. “[And] you can elevate it with a pointy pump.”

Bustos also recommends pairing a tulle skirt—another prominent piece that permeated 1980s fashion—with a luxury T-shirt for a look that pulls together nicely. For a more casual outfit, try buying or creating your own cutoff shorts or snag a pair of acid-washed jeans.

Those who wish to keep their standard wardrobe intact can still embrace what’s trending by way of accessories. “When you cook and use spices to juice up your food and give it flavor, accessories are the same way for fashion,” she notes. “If you dress classy and monochromatic, accessories just make the outfit come to life.”

There are many ways to showcase era-inspired accessories, from fanny packs—aka belt bags—to satin scrunchies, oversize sunglasses, bejeweled hair clips, statement belts and footwear like jelly sandals, chunky sneakers and platform heels. Jewelry is another easy way to wear the trend. “Big gold earrings are really in right now,” Bustos says. “… I also love the gold stack necklaces—those flat mesh ones. You can incorporate them easily with newer jewelry as well.”

While big shoulders, acid-washed jeans and geometric patterns may not be for everyone, there’s something to be learned from bold ’80s styles. “Not every trend can be worn by everyone, but it can inspire you,” Bustos says. “You have to be authentic to who you are and what works for you—or what doesn’t work for you. … Just have fun with it. If it makes you feel like you can conquer the world, then do it.”

 

Retro Revival

Travel back in time with these 1980s-inspired clothing items and accessories.

gorjana necklace
The subtle herringbone design of the VENICE NECKLACE calls back to the mesh gold jewelry that was prominent in the ’80s while maintaining a sophisticated flair that is suitable for casual days out or luxury events, from $78, at gorjana, Fashion Island. (949-662-6101; gorjana.com)
Piajeh skirt
Embrace your femininity in Fabiana Filippi’s Italian TULLE SKIRT, which adds volume, texture and movement to any outfit; pair it with a simple silk top for a look that combines 1980s styles with contemporary appeal, $1,299, at Piajeh, Crystal Cove Shopping Center. (949-715-4800; piajehboutique.com)
Anthropologie shoes
Two of the biggest ’80s footwear styles combine in the Melissa DANCE HEELED PLATFORM JELLY SANDALS, which feature a chunky base paired with a translucent jelly texture for a design that is as playful as it is stylish, $140, with advance order at The Terrain Pop-Up! Newport Beach, Fashion Island. (949-720-9946; anthropologie.com)
Neiman Marcus bodysuit
Reminiscent of the oversize shoulder pads that permeated fashion in the decade at hand, the JILLIANNE MESH PUFF-SLEEVE BODYSUIT by Alice & Olivia adds a layer of spectacle to your look with sheer sleeves, gathered cuffs and a dramatic scoop neckline, $295, with advance order at Neiman Marcus, Fashion Island. (949-759-1900; neimanmarcus.com)
GUESS shorts
Rather than creating your own, grab Guess’ vintage-inspired ’80S PEDAL CUTOFF DENIM SHORTS for a look that’s the perfect blend of nostalgia and casual cool; pair it with a denim top to really recall the decade, $79, with advance order at Nordstrom, Fashion Island. (949-610-0700; nordstrom.com)
