Fashion Flashback

Characterized by wide legs, big shoulders, fabrics like tulle and denim, and bold gold accents, 1980s fashions have made a comeback—but with an elegant, elevated approach.

By Ashley Ryan

The 1980s had some of the most decade-defining trends in recent times. All about oversize silhouettes, statement pieces and bold patterns, there’s no doubt that this era left an indelible mark on the fashion world. And while we may be OK with leaving some of these looks—like shoulder pads, parachute pants, neon everything and the excessive use of leg warmers—in the past, many others are being flawlessly incorporated into modern-day outfits.

“Fashion always goes in a circle,” says Norma Bustos, a Newport Beach-based stylist who has worked everywhere from Fashion Island and Balboa Island to private residences over the last 25 years. “Different trends just keep resurfacing with time. It’s exciting, as there’s some really great fashion from … [the 1980s] era.”

The looks from this time period definitely have their own personality, which can be tricky for the average shopper—especially if it doesn’t align with what you’d normally wear.

“Some people are just not into the [bold ’80s trends],” she says, noting that there are more subtle ways that these fashionistas can incorporate the trend into their wardrobe. “My clientele is mostly the successful older woman and they want key pieces of what’s in fashion, but they also like to incorporate the trends with classic pieces that they already have. … [They are] definitely more elevated and love an oversized, double-breasted blazer. That’s a good universal piece.”

Another must-grab for those looking to embrace 1980s-inspired trends is a pair of trousers or jeans with a wide leg. “For me, the wide-legged pant is classic because it’s clean,” she says. “[And] you can elevate it with a pointy pump.”

Bustos also recommends pairing a tulle skirt—another prominent piece that permeated 1980s fashion—with a luxury T-shirt for a look that pulls together nicely. For a more casual outfit, try buying or creating your own cutoff shorts or snag a pair of acid-washed jeans.

Those who wish to keep their standard wardrobe intact can still embrace what’s trending by way of accessories. “When you cook and use spices to juice up your food and give it flavor, accessories are the same way for fashion,” she notes. “If you dress classy and monochromatic, accessories just make the outfit come to life.”

There are many ways to showcase era-inspired accessories, from fanny packs—aka belt bags—to satin scrunchies, oversize sunglasses, bejeweled hair clips, statement belts and footwear like jelly sandals, chunky sneakers and platform heels. Jewelry is another easy way to wear the trend. “Big gold earrings are really in right now,” Bustos says. “… I also love the gold stack necklaces—those flat mesh ones. You can incorporate them easily with newer jewelry as well.”

While big shoulders, acid-washed jeans and geometric patterns may not be for everyone, there’s something to be learned from bold ’80s styles. “Not every trend can be worn by everyone, but it can inspire you,” Bustos says. “You have to be authentic to who you are and what works for you—or what doesn’t work for you. … Just have fun with it. If it makes you feel like you can conquer the world, then do it.”

