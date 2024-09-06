Share this:

As leopard print experiences a resurgence, embrace this bold neutral for fall.

By Ashley Ryan

Leopard print has reemerged with a roar, trending not only thanks to its inclusion on runways and in designer fashion, but also due to its popularity on social media.

“Leopard never really goes away,” says Newport Beach-based Amanda Weil, a self-proclaimed “soul stylist” who helps her clients transform their wardrobe and showcase their inner essence with her Style Awakenings process. “… It’s fun, it’s playful—it’s great because you can go super bold with it or you can do just a minimal accent. So that means everyone really gets to play with this trend.”

Those looking to add spots in a bold way can opt for a Dolce & Gabbana trench coat or a midi dress, like one from Michael Kors. Or consider a maxi skirt paired with a white tank top or T-shirt for a more subtle look that remains tasteful.

Weil says it’s important to remember that not every fashion movement is one you have to incorporate into your attire, but fashionistas should also keep in mind that there are a number of ways to embrace the trend.

“The easiest way to add leopard is through accessories,” she says. “Whether that’s shoes—there’s some really cute sneakers, great slides, great heels—or maybe a belt or even a [hand]bag or a scarf. Or you can play with a jacket or a blazer that maybe has a leopard lapel.”

Jewelry is another subtle yet elegant way to introduce this trend into your outfits. “Some fun earrings or a big, chunky necklace are really going to be the easiest way to have a taste where you don’t feel overwhelmed,” she adds. “When people want to dip their toes in either print mixing or playing with a print, I always say start with your accessories.”

Although many consider leopard to be tacky and still others consider it a daring print, Weil notes that she considers it to be more of a neutral tone. “People always think I’m crazy, but I think that leopard is like a black or a tan—it’s a neutral. So you can stay more neutral in your whole vibe and pare it back to always look great,” she says.

Because of its tendency toward an achromatic base, she suggests pairing it with vibrant jewel tones, like green, purple or—her personal favorite—cherry red. “It’s a bold print, so you want to match that intensity,” Weil explains.

To stay on trend while dressing up, she says to be mindful of what you’re wearing the leopard with. “Maybe do a silhouette of a beautiful silk leopard blouse and then pair it with a wide-leg or trouser-style jean and a black or red kitten heel so you’re still coming across as very sophisticated and elegant,” Weil suggests.

Whether you settle on a head-to-toe ensemble or nuanced touches through accessories, Weil says the resurgence of this print is going to be huge this fall, so embrace your wild side and elevate your style with spotted ensembles.

Seeing Spots

Go bold with full leopard or incorporate this trend subtly through accessories.