Gone Wild

By Anthropologie Leopard Pull-On Pants
Make a statement with the chic By Anthropologie LEOPARD PULL-ON PANTS, ideal for creating a dynamic look with a wide leg and vibrant red-orange piping down the sides, $118, with advance order at The Terrain Pop-Up! Newport Beach, Fashion Island. (949-720-9946; anthropologie.com)

As leopard print experiences a resurgence, embrace this bold neutral for fall.

By Ashley Ryan

 

Leopard print has reemerged with a roar, trending not only thanks to its inclusion on runways and in designer fashion, but also due to its popularity on social media.

“Leopard never really goes away,” says Newport Beach-based Amanda Weil, a self-proclaimed “soul stylist” who helps her clients transform their wardrobe and showcase their inner essence with her Style Awakenings process. “… It’s fun, it’s playful—it’s great because you can go super bold with it or you can do just a minimal accent. So that means everyone really gets to play with this trend.”

Those looking to add spots in a bold way can opt for a Dolce & Gabbana trench coat or a midi dress, like one from Michael Kors. Or consider a maxi skirt paired with a white tank top or T-shirt for a more subtle look that remains tasteful.

Weil says it’s important to remember that not every fashion movement is one you have to incorporate into your attire, but fashionistas should also keep in mind that there are a number of ways to embrace the trend.

“The easiest way to add leopard is through accessories,” she says. “Whether that’s shoes—there’s some really cute sneakers, great slides, great heels—or maybe a belt or even a [hand]bag or a scarf. Or you can play with a jacket or a blazer that maybe has a leopard lapel.”

Jewelry is another subtle yet elegant way to introduce this trend into your outfits. “Some fun earrings or a big, chunky necklace are really going to be the easiest way to have a taste where you don’t feel overwhelmed,” she adds. “When people want to dip their toes in either print mixing or playing with a print, I always say start with your accessories.”

Although many consider leopard to be tacky and still others consider it a daring print, Weil notes that she considers it to be more of a neutral tone. “People always think I’m crazy, but I think that leopard is like a black or a tan—it’s a neutral. So you can stay more neutral in your whole vibe and pare it back to always look great,” she says.

Because of its tendency toward an achromatic base, she suggests pairing it with vibrant jewel tones, like green, purple or—her personal favorite—cherry red. “It’s a bold print, so you want to match that intensity,” Weil explains.

To stay on trend while dressing up, she says to be mindful of what you’re wearing the leopard with. “Maybe do a silhouette of a beautiful silk leopard blouse and then pair it with a wide-leg or trouser-style jean and a black or red kitten heel so you’re still coming across as very sophisticated and elegant,” Weil suggests.

Whether you settle on a head-to-toe ensemble or nuanced touches through accessories, Weil says the resurgence of this print is going to be huge this fall, so embrace your wild side and elevate your style with spotted ensembles.

 

Seeing Spots

Go bold with full leopard or incorporate this trend subtly through accessories.

Ultra-Braid Fold Back Bow Hat 1
Those who are hesitant to embrace the leopard look can start small with a pop of animal print on the ULTRA-BRAID FOLD BACK BOW HAT, which features a spotted ribbon band that playfully adorns this fashionable, wide-brimmed sun hat, $46, at Tommy Bahama, Corona del Mar Plaza. (949-760-1886; tommybahama.com)
Leopard-Print Cady Corset-Style Midi Dress
Stand out during any elegant occasion in the LEOPARD-PRINT CADY CORSET-STYLE MIDI DRESS, which is made in Italy with a fitted silhouette, sweetheart neckline and sleeveless, bustier-style top for a touch of femininity, $2,595, at Dolce & Gabbana, South Coast Plaza. (714-668-9142; dolcegabbana.com)
Linen Blend Pleated Short in Leopard Print
Whether opting for a casual look or dressing up, this LINEN BLEND PLEATED SHORT IN LEOPARD PRINT fits the trend with chic elegance and a comfortable, lightweight fabric, $168, at 7 For All Mankind, Fashion Island. (949-640-0138;
7forallmankind.com)
Mini Monaco Quilted Nylon Shoulder Bag
Sport Balenciaga’s MINI MONACO QUILTED NYLON SHOULDER BAG to add a bit of wild style to your outfit; its quilted design and gold hardware will elevate any look, $1,400, with advance order at Nordstrom, Fashion Island. (949-610-0700; nordstrom.com)
Animal Print Slingback Shoes with Bow
For a subtle pop of leopard, grab the ANIMAL PRINT SLINGBACK SHOES WITH BOW, which will lift you up—both literally and figuratively—with a stylish pointed toe, delicate strap and feminine bow, $59.90, with advance order at Zara, South Coast Plaza. (855-635-9272; zara.com)
Leopard Tee
The LEOPARD TEE, made with soft-spun cotton, is a casual, versatile piece with a relaxed fit; in addition to the classic brown shade, it also comes in red and green for a different take on this spotted trend, $125, at Cynthia Rowley, Lido Marina Village. (949-220-4810; cynthiarowley.com)
