Serene Spaces

Transform your home’s bathroom into a spalike retreat with these tips from prominent local designers.

By Elizabeth Nutt

These days, there’s no need to get in your car and drive to the nearest luxury spa for an indulgent self-care experience. Rather, spa-inspired amenities and details—from steam showers and saunas to natural materials and elevated lighting—are on-trend for residential bathroom spaces, according to local interior designers.

“Prioritizing bathroom upgrades is a reflection of the shift we’re seeing toward spending more time indoors and [on] self-care. As we’re spending more time inside, we are valuing aesthetics and comfort in the design of secondary spaces. And, with the bathroom being the space where we prioritize practicing self-care, … [it’s] the ideal place to pull out all the stops,” says Newport Beach resident Lindye Galloway of Lindye Galloway Studio in nearby Costa Mesa.

Galloway and other local experts are ready to assist with insight on the latest in spa bathroom trends and the myriad ways in which you can transform your own space into a luxe oasis.

Elevated Amenities

For Galloway, when it comes to creating a serene bathroom experience, a sleek and spacious free-standing tub, which serves as the room’s focal point, is a must-have item. “Separate bathtub and shower spaces are crucial,” Galloway says. “While many bathrooms are designed with two-in-one to maximize space, I prefer to create two distinct spaces to allow each relaxation experience to stand out. After all, there’s nothing more soothing than a long soak in a large, beautiful tub.

“I personally love the luxurious touch of an egg-shaped tub. Not only does the feature provide ample relaxation, but the unique curvature of the tub brings an eye-catching element to the space,” the designer adds.

For Laura Brophy, of Newport’s Laura Brophy Interiors, both infrared saunas—which are said to have numerous health benefits, such as improving circulation and reducing stress levels—and steam showers are increasingly popular must-have amenities among her clients. She says both can be custom built into a residential bathroom space, typically side by side.

“It just gives you that spa experience in the comfort of your own home and, with everyone being so busy, people are looking for those moments,” Brophy says, adding that many clients are opting for steam showers with built-in aromatherapy features for an enhanced spalike experience. “There’s nothing like having a great scent in your shower; it just changes your mood. Have two—have one that smells like rain and one that smells like grapefruit—have your senses woken up to different experiences.”

Notably, Brophy says that, nowadays, you can take your tub to the next level when it comes to creating a self-care experience. Recently, the designer has installed a state-of-the-art tub by MTI Baths that produces microbubbles, an innovative technology that releases billions of tiny oxygen-infused bubbles, which are said to increase skin hydration and gently exfoliate the skin, among other benefits.

“It’s the most amazing thing ever, and we’re putting that into some clients’ homes, especially clients with skin issues [like] eczema or dry skin. It’s a game-changer. … It’s amazing for wellness and one of the coolest things we’ve done in bathrooms,” Brophy says.

Of course, the most luxurious bathrooms take into account even the smallest of amenities for added comfort. “We’re always doing outlets for toilets so that we can … [install] the bidet, which is the most common [amenity]; every single bathroom that’s techy or upscale has the bidet,” says Genevieve Chambliss of Newport’s Viève Interiors, adding that some clients choose electric toilets with features like seat warmers or a lid that automatically opens and closes.

Additionally, Chambliss regularly incorporates motion sensor lighting systems for ease of use during middle-of-the-night trips to the bathroom. And she’s added features for clients ranging from towel warmers and TV screens by the tub to hidden outlets within cabinets to tuck away things that need to be plugged in or charged, such as hair dryers and electric toothbrushes. “Luxury experiences are about convenience,” Chambliss says.

Deluxe Details

Once the major amenities are in place, designers look to the ways in which they can truly transform a space into a spalike atmosphere that’s warm and welcoming using color, lighting and materials.

“To create a serene bathscape at home, begin by incorporating calming neutral color paints and backsplashes,” Galloway says. “Once you have your primary color scheme, weave in pops of tones with your flooring or hardware selections to create unexpected moments that bring character to the space.” Galloway suggests a fluted backsplash—ceramic or stone tile with deep ridges or grooves—for a unique texture and added visual interest in the bathroom, as opposed to your everyday traditional tile.

Brophy echoes that bathroom finishes make a huge impact on the way a space feels. “When you look at a piece of art you love, it’s usually the colors and how it’s been composed together. And it’s the same thing with the bathroom, so when you have beautiful finishes, that’s the No. 1 thing for me in creating a harmonious, soulful bathroom,” Brophy says, adding that plumbing fixtures are among the easiest elements to swap out for an aesthetically pleasing upgrade.

“If you have chrome faucets or it’s feeling cold, for example, you can add a lot of warmth with your metals,” says Brophy, who’s drawn to “living”—or unlacquered—brass, which ages naturally, gaining patina over time.

For Brophy, the use of natural and organic materials in general is synonymous with the creation of a tranquil, Zen space; she consistently incorporates everything from teak, which would go into a bathroom’s sauna area, to natural wood, limestone, travertine and marble for a more earthy, soothing feel. “I always prefer bringing in natural over manmade,” she says. “… When you think of your environment and what makes you feel good, it’s being outside, it’s bringing that natural environment in.”

Meanwhile, all three designers agree that lighting plays a crucial role in the way a space feels. “One of the top things in any space really is lighting, really good lighting that … [illuminates] your whole face is both pretty and super functional. A light fixture over your tub, [for example,] makes the whole space feel more glamorous,” Chambliss says. And Galloway echoes the idea that light fixtures don’t have to be basic in the bathroom. “Lighting … has evolved from simple sconces by the sinks to elegant chandeliers or pendants in the shower that elevate the space,” she says.

If statement-making light fixtures aren’t your style or aren’t in your budget, at least consider light switches with dimmers and ample, quality lighting around your makeup vanity, Brophy stresses. “The main thing is making sure you have the appropriate amount of light [fixtures] where it’s not going to create shadows in your bathroom,” she says. “When you’re putting together that design, just think through how it’s going to light up the space.”

Finally, don’t overlook your accessories; similar to a spa environment, you can intentionally add lavish details that make your space—and even the most mundane activity, such as hand-washing—feel more special.

For example, Brophy loves high-quality Turkish towels, which don’t take up a lot of room and look pretty hanging from a hook, she says. “Buy what you love and buy thoughtfully, down to your hand soap,” Brophy says. “What smells really good? What’s going to get you up in the morning? How can you use that space to do something nice for yourself?”

After all, what makes a luxurious and relaxing spa environment is subjective, and everything from a diffuser in your favorite scent to a plush bath mat at your feet or a beautiful and calming piece of artwork can turn a bathroom into your own peaceful refuge.