Cozy and Comfy

A local interior designer shares tips to create a warm, inviting space this winter.

By Tanya A. Yacina

The winter months of the year inspire a level of coziness relative to the chill in the air and the holiday season. Staying inside, cuddled up under a blanket in front of the fire while celebrating family and food becomes top on the list of activities, and transforming your home into a cocoon of coziness can only enhance time spent indoors.

Interior designer and owner of Heirloom in Newport Beach, Milena Sefferovich says all the senses play into creating a warm home environment. From the feel, look, size and shape of big furniture items to the smaller accessories that bring it all together, each item holds an important role to the overall feel, she says.

“By adding warm, natural woods in larger furniture pieces, woven textiles in window coverings, pillows and throws and soft lighting, a space can be immediately transformed to a place of contentment,” Sefferovich explains. “Even the smallest accessory, textile, scent or lighting element can have a big impact on a space. Pieces like pillows and throws create warmth, softness and an immediate cozy environment in the right fabrics [or] textiles. Boucles, wools, soft washable linens and vintage textiles are great for this.”

Sefferovich says the way a room smells and is lit can also create a warm, cozy winter aesthetic. A soft, subtle and calming fragrance immediately makes a room feel a certain way, as does a dimly lit lamp, sconce or chandelier.

“We love a soft-scented candle, pillows in soft, warm textiles, vintage rugs and unique lighting. Pick your favorite holiday or winter scented candle, … change out the pillows on your furniture pieces … [and] set the mood [or] feel with good lighting,” she says. “Good space planning, thoughtful use of the room and curated layering are all key to achieve a warm living space.”

A well-thought-out combination of materials, textures, styles and finishes gives an interior a livable and cozy feel for both lounging around and celebrating the holiday season. To achieve that perfect level of coziness, Sefferovich recommends buying what you love, looking for one-of-a-kind, well-made furniture, lighting and decor, and layering the pieces and textiles you choose.

Inviting Interiors

Add these cozy elements to warm up your living space.