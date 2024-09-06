Luxury Lifestyle

Share this:

Explore high-end Newport Beach homes on the market with an array of amenities at different price points.

By Tanya A. Yacina

From the waterfront residences of Newport Harbor to the charming village of Corona del Mar, Newport Beach offers a diverse selection of home designs in its famous neighborhoods. These abodes cater to various preferences, styles and budgets, and the properties below provide a glimpse into the unique architecture, thoughtful design and amenities available across different price ranges in this coastal community.

More than $20 Million

2209 Bayside Drive, Corona del Mar

5 bedrooms, 7 full bathrooms, 2 partial bathrooms

$28,700,000

An impressive bayfront estate, built in 2022, with shared ownership of one of the longest private docks, this property spans more than 8,200 square feet of indoor space plus expansive outdoor areas. Walls of windows provide water views from multiple points.

The main level features interconnected living spaces that open to the outdoors while the gourmet kitchen boasts top-of-the-line appliances, an oversized island and a butler’s pantry. This level also includes a home office that could serve as a sixth bedroom, a courtyard sitting area and a guest suite.

“This home has a lot of selling points. For the boat enthusiast, it offers the dock, as well as a prime location near the entrance to Newport Harbor. For those simply seeking a quality—and beautiful—new construction home, the involvement of Brandon Architects, Patterson Custom Homes and Brooke Wagner Design will be a huge draw,” says John Stanaland, an agent with Douglas Elliman Real Estate. “Car lovers will appreciate its rare, subterranean, seven-car garage. … There is also a rooftop deck, a bayfront pool and spa, [and] a walk in-wine cellar—the list of amenities just goes on.”

The upper level is highlighted by a water-facing primary suite with a bedroom, sitting area, balcony, dual master bathrooms and two closets. Secondary suites on this floor are also well-appointed. On the lowest level, in addition to the subterranean garage and wine cellar, there’s a secondary gathering area with a home theater. The property, on an oversized lot, offers a view of both the beach and the bay with easy access to all of Newport Beach.

Listing Agent

John Stanaland of Douglas Elliman Real Estate

949-689-9047; johnstanaland.com

$10 Million to $20 Million

24 Tide Watch, Newport Coast

6 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms

$14,995,000

Experience the serene tranquility of Newport Coast living at this private, luxurious estate behind the Crystal Cove community’s guarded gates. Set on more than a half an acre, the grand residence offers 7,448 square feet of living space filled with eight lavish bathrooms and six ensuite bedrooms, including a detached casita and large, elegant living and dining rooms featuring French doors.

The expansive grounds are a resortlike oasis, complete with multiple fountains, a pool and spa, an entertainment pavilion, a built-in barbecue bar and a large lawn for gatherings and recreation.

Real estate agent Meital Taub says the home offers lots of privacy and the layout is very functional. Additionally, the estate is located in an exclusive gated neighborhood in close proximity to Crystal Cove State Park, high-end restaurants and beach access, as well as John Wayne Airport, Fashion Island and Laguna Beach, all within a short drive.

Two kitchens serve this culinary haven—one designed for catering events and the other open to the living areas and including a large island, cozy breakfast nook, walk-in pantry and premium appliances. A spacious office, a versatile loft and a generous bonus room provide flexibility for any lifestyle. The home features custom wood floors and intricate stone and tile work throughout.

“Crystal Cove is a prime community in Newport Coast right above top-notch shopping, great hiking trails [and] great amenities. … [It’s a] very prestigious community that has very high-end sales—homes range from $8 million to $60 million,” Taub explains. “In these neighborhoods, most buyers will purchase these homes for the lifestyle, so timing is determined by the lifestyle they want and seek to achieve.”

Listing Agent

Meital Taub of Livel Real Estate

949-922-9552; livelrealestate.com

$7 Million to $10 Million

748 Harbor Island Drive, Newport Beach

4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

$9,500,000

This contemporary waterfront home on Promontory Bay encompasses more than 4,000 square feet and offers open-concept living coupled with panoramic views. Recently renovated, the four-bedroom residence boasts chic, turnkey accommodations with unique architectural touches like a sunken living room, floating staircase and expansive glass walls for seamless indoor-outdoor living.

The home’s sleek design includes glossy white cabinets, floating vanities and a neutral color scheme. A wet bar and a kitchen with an oversized island, quartz countertops and Viking appliances, including a wine refrigerator, make entertaining effortless. Moreso, the spacious patio spans the home’s width, featuring dining and seating areas with a fire pit and direct access to a private dock accommodating multiple boats.

Real estate agent Tim Smith says the home is “a combination of dialed-in, turnkey living” as the house was extensively renovated. He explains that it’s a great waterfront location with a private dock, an expansive primary suite and a rooftop deck.

Upstairs, the primary suite offers custom built-ins, an infrared sauna, a spa-like bath with a steam shower, a media center, and a balcony overlooking a private beach exclusive to Promontory Bay and Point residents. The second level also includes a gym, which could be used as a fourth bedroom, a laundry room, and a third bedroom with an en-suite bath and rooftop deck with a fireplace and views of Balboa Island.

“Inventory has continued to grow [over] the last few months, but demand is muted, so right now is a great time for buyers to jump into a market with housing options and less competition before rates drop,” Smith says.

Listing Agent

Tim Smith of Tim Smith Real Estate Group/Coldwell Banker Realty

949-478-2295; timsmithrealestategroup.com

$5 Million to $7 Million

4833 Cortland Drive, Corona del Mar

3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

$5,695,000

Located in the sought-after Cameo Highlands area of Corona del Mar, this home offers access to private beaches, The Resort at Pelican Hill’s golf course and top-rated schools with close proximity to the many shops and restaurants in Corona del Mar village. Situated on an 8,700-square-foot lot, this single-story, 2,900-square-foot home embodies coastal living.

“Newport Beach is a fantastic place to invest in real estate with a strong value appreciation. It offers a safe place for investment and is specifically unique as it tends to outperform adjacent cities in appreciation and stability,” says Tim Carr, an agent with Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty.

Within the community of approximately 150 single-family homes, the property features a secluded front courtyard, an expansive back patio with ocean and Catalina Island views, as well as spacious interiors. In addition to three bedrooms and two bathrooms, the home includes a formal dining room, a living area with high ceilings, a family room and a kitchen with a breakfast nook. The primary suite boasts high ceilings, an en-suite bathroom and access to the back terrace. Residents easily enjoy luxury living near world-class dining, shopping and beaches.

“This property is in an amazing location and has great bones to the home. It is the perfect property for buyers to update and be able to put their own ‘touch’ on in terms of style and finishes,” Carr explains. “… As a lifetime resident of Newport Beach and [an] avid traveler, I do not think there is a better place in the world to live. We have an amazing and diverse economy, incredible food, renowned beaches, enjoyable waterways and one of the absolute nicest pleasure harbors.”

Listing Agent

Tim Carr of Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty

949-631-9999; timcarrgroup.com