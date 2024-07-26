Terranea Resort | Sunny Stays Ahead

Share this:

This summer, make waves with an oceanfront stay and experience luxury on the Southern California coast. For a limited-time, book at least 14 days in advance and receive 25% off the best available rate using promotional code SUNNY.

A Luxury Resort Like No Other

Set on 102 acres along the scenic Palos Verdes Peninsula, discover Terranea Resort – a unique combination of beautiful, coastal setting with exemplary offerings and bespoke service. From sunrise to sunset, the Pacific serves as backdrop for every offering – dining with sea views, a scenic round of golf at The Links – the nine-hole, par-3 course, adventures at sea including kayaking through kelp beds, paddle boarding to nearby tidepools, and tranquility at water’s edge at the acclaimed spa. Luxury accommodations feature elevated comforts of home within spacious residences including bungalows, casitas, and villas, with private balconies, fireplaces, and plenty of panoramic views. There’s a certain kind of magic that exudes from this serene stretch of coastline – a hidden gem far removed from the ordinary, yet, feels entirely personal immediately upon arrival. Terranea’s meticulous attention to detail and personalized experiences seizes the moment to create meaningful moments for any stay. Achieving far beyond average expectations, Terranea Resort leaves a lasting impression that much like it’s neighboring waters, is as equally as deep and profound.

A Taste for Every Palate

Experience the ultimate in epicurean along the Southern California coastline, and savor a variety of oceanfront culinary offerings throughout Terranea Resort. With over seven dining options, the choices are equally as impressive as the setting. An ever-popular eatery, Nelson’s serves coastal fare amidst wide-stretching views of the Pacific, and its prime vista is perfect for witnessing the majestic migration of whales. Cheers with a craft beer and enjoy evenings with s’mores by the fire and lively sunset summer concerts. Taste bold wok cuisine and inventive sushi at bashi, featuring a curated list of sake, and outdoor dining that overlooks the blossoming locale. Satisfying cravings daily, catalina kitchen offers something for everyone – including signature brunch buffets, delicious happy hours, and opulent seafood extravaganzas. Intimate and elevated, Terranea’s signature restaurant mar’sel provides stunning views enhanced by a seasonal menu, chef-curated selection of locally-sourced ingredients, an award-winning collection of fine wines, and unparalleled service. While soaking up serenity at The Spa, solviva offers guests light fare and poolside plates, as well as weekly signature Sips & Sunsets – including fine wines, charcuterie, and live music, under the painted, evening sky. With panoramic ocean views, The Lobby Bar and Terrace pours handcrafted libations paired with comforting fare in a relaxed setting featuring live entertainment nightly in the lounge. Room for dessert? Sweet treats, artisan coffee, and café creations can be found at sea beans – featuring house made pastries, cookies, cakes, and confections from the resort’s acclaimed bake shop.

Endless Tranquility

At the heart of the luxurious Palos Verdes resort is The Spa at Terranea – an award-winning 50,000-square-foot gem, whose premier setting along the Palos Verdes Peninsula coastline is truly incomparable. The ebb and flow of the Pacific and serene sea views compliment every signature treatment. An experience at The Spa isn’t simply relaxing, it’s transformative. Perched distinctively and dramatically at water’s edge, discover the ultimate destination to feel transported – body, mind, and spirit. Immerse in innovative offerings that take inspiration from the elemental surroundings of the pristine strand of natural environment. Discover unique wellness treatments including Crimson Revival – a holistic sauna retreat featuring contrast therapy, infrared sauna, and invigorating massage to revitalize circulation and enliven senses. Experience rejuvenating body rituals such as Ocean’s Prelude – with replenishing seaweed, relaxing saltwater bath, and the gentle sounds of the Pacific. The Spa at Terranea’s expansive variety of treatments also feature specialized massages and facials, featuring OTO CBD and Natura Bisse skincare. Featuring a state-of-the-art fitness center and movement studio, guests can reflect with offerings including meditative yoga guided by the gentle sounds of the crashing waves and invigorating spin classes directly facing the refreshing Pacific Ocean breezes.

Terranea Resort

100 Terranea Way

Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275

Phone Number: 855.968.0107

Email: reservations@terranea.com