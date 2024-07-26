Tara Shor Opens State-of-the-Art Skincare Clinic in Newport Beach

Share this:

Renowned medical Aesthetician Tara Shor is set to open the doors to her latest venture, a luxurious skincare clinic located in the heart of Newport Beach, California. Scheduled for its grand opening on July 10, 2024, ShorrBeauty promises to bring a new level of result driven and advanced skincare treatments to the local community.

A Vision of Beauty and Wellness

Tara Shor, known for her innovative approach to skincare and wellness, has poured her expertise and passion into creating a space that offers both relaxation and cutting-edge treatments. “Our goal is to provide a sanctuary where clients can experience the best in skincare and wellness,” Shor said. “We want everyone who walks through our doors to leave feeling rejuvenated and confident.”

Services Designed for Modern Lifestyles

ShorrBeauty, conveniently located at 170 East 17th Street, Ste 11, Costa Mesa, CA 92627, offers a wide range of services that cater to various skin care needs. From advanced acne treatments and personalized skincare regimens to anti-aging and pigmentation treatments, the spa is equipped with state-of-the-art technology and a team of skilled professionals.

What sets ShorrBeauty apart is its commitment to personalized care. “We believe in customizing treatments to fit the unique needs of each client,” Shor explained. “My goal is to help each client love the skin they’re in.’

Grand Opening Celebration

The grand opening event, taking place on August 15, 2024, will feature exclusive promotions, raffles, complimentary consultations, and demonstrations of the latest skincare technologies. Guests will have the opportunity to meet Tara Shor and learn more about the spa’s offerings.

“We’re excited to welcome the Newport Beach/Costa Mesa community to celebrate this milestone with us,” said Shor. “It’s a chance for us to showcase our services and demonstrate our commitment to excellence in beauty and wellness.”

Client Testimonials and Industry Praise

Early clients who have experienced ShorrBeauty’s services have been full of praise. “I’ve never felt more cared for and confident in my skin,” said one client. “The attention to detail and the personalized approach make all the difference.”

How to Book an Appointment

Appointments can be made by calling 949-545-1015 or visiting ShorrBeauty’s website at www.shorrbeauty.com. Follow ShorrBeauty on social media at www.instagram.com/shorrbeauty for updates, special offers, and wellness tips.

Final Thoughts

With the opening of ShorrBeauty, Tara Shor continues to solidify her position as a leader in the skincare industry. Her commitment to excellence and innovation ensures that clients will receive the best in skincare and relaxation.