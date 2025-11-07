Inside the World of Dr. Bobby Awadalla: Where Dermatology Meets Artistry in Orange County

Share this:

Skincredible Dermatology & Surgery Locations: Laguna Beach, Mission Viejo, Monterey

In a city where sunshine feels endless and self-care is part of local culture, skin health in Newport Beach is not just about vanity, it’s about protection, confidence, and longevity. Few understand that better than Dr. Bobby Awadalla, the double-board-certified dermatologist and Mohs surgeon behind Skincredible Dermatology & Surgery, Southern California’s most trusted name in skin health and aesthetics.

Dr. Awadalla’s practice has become a destination for patients seeking both medical expertise and natural results. His philosophy is rooted in the belief that great dermatology is equal parts science and artistry. Every patient’s skin tells a story, and his role, he says, is to help that story unfold in the healthiest way possible.

A graduate of UCLA, and a fellow of countless prestigious dermatologic and surgical societies, Dr. Awadalla has built his reputation on precision, compassion, and innovation. His clinic offers a full spectrum of services ranging from skin cancer treatment including Mohs micrographic surgery and superficial radiation therapy, to cosmetic enhancements such as laser resurfacing, injectables, and body contouring. The balance between medical excellence and aesthetic finesse with a real passion for treating people, not just their skin, is what makes Skincredible unique.

Something that also sets the practice apart, is its culture of education and prevention. Dr. Awadalla and his team encourage patients to take a proactive approach to skincare. Whether it’s regular skin checks, supplementation for skin health from within, hyperbaric oxygen therapy for cellular repair, or sun-safe habits, they emphasize that small decisions today can prevent serious outcomes tomorrow.

“Our community spends so much time outdoors, on boats, beaches and golf courses, and while that’s part of the joy of living here, it also means we have to be smarter about sun protection” says Dr. Awadalla. “Dermatology isn’t just about appearance. It’s a form of healthcare that can save lives.”

With offices in Mission Viejo, Laguna Beach, and Monterey, Dr. Awadalla’s reach extends well beyond Orange County, but his connection to Newport Beach remains personal. Many of his longtime patients have become friends and vice versa. His work has helped generations of local families stay healthy under the California sun.

In a town where first impressions are made before the handshake, Dr. Bobby Awadalla reminds us that confidence starts with caring for your skin, and that is one of the most lasting investments you can make.

