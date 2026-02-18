Former Trump Aide, Huskies QB Johnny McEntee Among Recent UConn Football Donors

Share this:

John McEntee, the former University of Connecticut quarterback who became a key political figure in U.S. conservative politics under President Donald Trump, has made a substantial financial gift to his alma mater. The funds will reportedly be directed toward NIL support (name, image, likeness) and facility enhancements, as reported by Yahoo! Finance last week.

While university officials did not disclose the exact size of McEntee’s gift, two individuals familiar with the athletic department’s fundraising activity pegged the donation at six figures.

“Long before NIL was officially allowed, I got a taste of how powerful a personal brand can be,” McEntee said in the Yahoo! Finance report. “I hope this allows today’s athletes to build their brands and benefit from the impact that can have on their careers beyond football.”

McEntee is well known among UConn fans for his viral “Johnny Mac Trick Shot Quarterback” YouTube video, which amassed over 7 million views and kicked off the era of viral trick-shot videos.

More than a decade later, his donation to UConn’s NIL fund represents the same principle. By investing in the personal branding power of today’s athletes, McEntee is closing the loop on a journey that began with his own viral debut.

From Walk-On to Starter

After having limited playing time in 2009 and 2010, McEntee was named the starting quarterback for the 2011 season, playing all 12 games under head coach Paul Pasqualoni. His performance that season, which included four games with over 200 passing yards, earned him the program’s Joseph M. Giannelli Unsung Hero Award.

After graduating from UConn in 2012, McEntee joined the conservative media world as a production assistant at Fox News before working on the Trump campaign in 2015.

McEntee quickly gained influence in right-wing politics. He initially served as the president’s “body man,” a role that gave him direct and constant access to the Oval Office, and was later appointed Director of the White House Presidential Personnel Office in 2020. He oversaw thousands of federal government workers, with the aim of identifying loyalists and reshaping the federal bureaucracy.

McEntee’s tenure in the position drew both scrutiny and praise, particularly when he was credited with successfully removing government officials who failed to demonstrate sufficient support for Trump’s agenda.

Beyond his political career, McEntee has also achieved success as a public figure and entrepreneur.

McEntee has grown an engaged follower base of over 4 million TikTok users under his handle, @daterightstuff, where he posts short-form videos that often blend conservative messaging with lifestyle content. Notably, McEntee was an early and vocal critic of calls to ban TikTok championed by other Republican politicians.

Engaging Alumni Amid Landscape Changes

The timing of McEntee’s donation aligns with UConn football’s push to strengthen alumni support as it navigates the new terrain of college athletics, including changes to NIL rules, the transfer portal, and conference realignment, as reported by UConnHuskies.com, the university’s sports news site.

Under former head coach Jim Mora, the program demonstrated improvement with consecutive bowl appearances. Now, as the program transitions to a new chapter with the hiring of head coach Jason Candle, donors view this change as a continuation of that positive upward trajectory.

“When our network of former players comes together to invest in the future of UConn Football, it sends a powerful message,” said Mike Burton, a 1999 UConn alumnus, former Husky, and recent donor to the program alongside John McEntee.

University officials say alumni contributions like McEntee’s are increasingly vital, particularly for non-Power Five schools.

Larger athletic programs, according to sports business analysts, are often supported by substantial television contracts and extensive booster networks. In contrast, mid-major institutions like UConn depend more significantly on individual donations. These donations are vital to improving the athlete experience, upgrading infrastructure, and demonstrating sustained institutional commitment.

McEntee’s gift provides UConn with a better opportunity to compete for talent in this new environment while signaling to prospective recruits that former Huskies remain invested in the program’s success.

“One of the most fulfilling experiences in life is being part of something bigger than yourself,” McEntee said. “I hope today’s athletes carry that mindset with them into life after sports.”