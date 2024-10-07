How a Childhood Car Crash Shaped Chris Mova’s Approach to Personal Injury Law

Share this:

Chris Mova has made a name for himself by championing a cause often overlooked in personal injury law — representing the underrepresented.

As the founder of Mova Law Group, with offices in cities throughout California, Mova has brought his unique brand of legal advocacy to Orange County’s coast. His approach? Taking on the cases that other attorneys, even in affluent Newport Beach, have deemed too challenging or unprofitable.

Mova’s journey has been anything but easy. Born to parents who fled Iran’s violent revolution, it was in his formative years when Mova experienced firsthand the challenges of navigating the U.S. legal system after a childhood car accident left him with a traumatic brain injury.

“The insurance company took advantage of my family’s lack of legal knowledge,” Mova recalls. “That injustice set the course for my future in law.”

Today, many years on from that pivotal event, Mova’s law firm stands out among the rest. While many local firms cater to those with straightforward cases, Mova has carved out a niche by focusing on complex cases that others have rejected.

Mova shares a story that epitomizes his approach: “We recently took on a case that four other firms had turned down. They said it was worthless. After three years of persistent work, we secured a $450,000 settlement for our client.”

Whether it’s a complex boating accident claim or a multi-faceted medical malpractice suit, Mova is known for his tenacity in representing those who might otherwise go unrepresented.

“We bring the same level of expertise and dedication to every case, regardless of the client’s background or the complexity of the claim.”

In a city where image often reigns supreme, Chris Mova is proving that true success comes from helping others and that even in Newport Beach, there’s room for a legal practice built on compassion and tenacity.

Go to www.movalegal.com for more information or visit his office in Los Angeles (213) 898-2663 or Temecula (951) 393-1357 for an in-person consultation.

