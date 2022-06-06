Julie Laughton Design Build – A Custom Luxury Builder That Delivers Quality

Share this:

Making people’s lives better by making their homes better is Julie Laughton’s promise to every client. Her home building and remodeling company in Laguna Beach, Corona Del Mar and on the Balboa Peninsula is known for its attention to detail and extraordinary quality. In this article, Julie discusses her process, which allows her to achieve a successful project every time.

What is the first mistake that homeowners often make without knowing it when they begin their home construction project?

Not knowing who to hire and attempting to manage all of this by themselves are the biggest mistakes. The Design Build process is very complex and if you don’t have the right team and the right person to navigate it, it could end up being very time consuming and financially devastating for the owner.

How important is having complete plans before you start building?

My motto is: It all starts with a good plan. Like life, if you don’t have a good plan and set goals you could end up with disastrous results. Since I am a Licensed Interior Designer with an architectural background, I am able to draw the plans in detail. My ability to draw the vision on paper right in front of the client makes it easier for them to visualize the end product.

What are the steps that you take throughout the process that gives the homeowner peace of mind?

There is a complete step by step design process that involves an easy three step process where the client approves the direction of design, the final plans and all the material selections. Knowing the homeowners time is valuable, my goal is to do all of this in a streamlined, efficient manner.

What is it about your team and process that promises a 5-Star experience for your clients?

It’s all about perfecting the process, having the best team and executing the work with precision in a timely manner. I have a dedicated team working with me that ensures things will be done on time and on budget. The craftsmen I use for my woodwork and cabinetry have been with me for over thirty years. The subcontractors that comprise my team have been with me for over ten years. My clients find it valuable that I have a loyal and respectful team surrounding me. I have perfected a collaborative method where I can guarantee success on every project.

714.305.2861

julielaughton.com

JLGC License #90381