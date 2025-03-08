My 24 Hours in Newport

Share this:

Lido House hotel chef-partner Riley Huddleston talks about his inspirations and favorite places in town.

By Sharon Stello

When Riley Huddleston was boarding the plane to France to make his first custom blend with Piper-Heidsieck Champagne house in 2018, he got the call that his wife, Natalie, was pregnant. Trying to wrap their heads around becoming parents, they started discussing possible names over the next several days. Considering where he was at the time, the name Piper entered the conversation.

“When I learned that the Champagne would be ready in nine months and had a similar ‘due date’ as our daughter, the name Piper seemed even more fitting,” he recalls.

Now, Piper is 5 and Huddleston’s fourth blend of Champagne is available exclusively at Lido House, where he has served as chef-partner since the hotel opened in 2018. Lido House also recently debuted its own barrel of tequila created with the Codigo 1530 brand. “In February, I visited the distillery and agave fields; after experimenting with several expressions, I selected one that perfectly suits the palate of Newport Beach,” Huddleston says.

He has been working for seven years at the property, which boasts The Mayor’s Table Pacific Pub & Kitchen as its signature restaurant as well as rooftop bar Topside.

“I love Newport’s strong sense of community,” Huddleston says. “The Mayor’s Table is the site of the former City Hall, so there’s a rich history of connection to the city.”

Originally from Oregon, Huddleston worked with Bob Olson to help transform the Timber Cove Resort on California’s Sonoma Coast before later coming to work in Newport.

“Bob has been my mentor for 18 years,” Huddleston shares. “After my time as chef and food and beverage director at Timber Cove, I moved to Chicago for a few years. Bob called me and reached out about Lido House, offering me what every chef dreams of—a partnership.”

Huddleston believes Lido House’s dining concepts stand out because of the quality ingredients and creative approach.

“We take pride in sourcing every ingredient, whether its our seasonal vegetables from regenerative farms to hand-harvested peppercorns,” Huddleston says. “… Sustainability has always been a focus for me. … [And] I enjoy preparing ingredients simply so that their natural complexities can shine through.”

His inspiration comes “from reading a book to walking on the beach, and often from having a discussion about food with my daughter.”

And when it comes to hobbies, Huddleston seeks out adventure. “I love spending time with my family,” he says, “but anything exhilarating—everything from skiing to skydiving.”

Golfing with a View

“Golfing at [THE RESORT AT] PELICAN HILL is a world-class experience,” Huddleston says. “The breathtaking ocean views, perfectly manicured greens and challenging fairways make it one of the most picturesque and enjoyable courses to play.”

Waterfront Wares

“LIDO MARINA VILLAGE blends waterfront dining, well-curated boutiques and a walkable, lifestyle-centric atmosphere,” he says. “The design offers stunning views and a seamless connection between restaurants and shops. Plus, it’s just a quick walk from Lido House hotel.”

Strolls by the Sea

“Newport Beach is renowned for its expansive shoreline,” Huddleston says. “The boardwalk along the PENINSULA is the perfect place to take a stroll and soak up everything the Southern California lifestyle has to offer.”

Boating in the Bay

“I love the nostalgia of cruising the harbor in a DUFFY BOAT,” he says. “I love both the classic Duffy rentals and the new Vision Electric Boat company for its prime location to Lido House and stylish fleet.”