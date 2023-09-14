Indulge in a Forbes Five-Star Moment at Spa Ojai

Share this:

Treat yourself to an effortless escape to Spa Ojai, recently renamed a Five-Star Recommended Spa in Forbes Travel Guide’s prestigious 2023 Star Awards—making it one of only 119 spas in the world to obtain this designation. Within an iconic 200-acre canvas of oak trees, fresh lavender, and breathtaking views of the Topatopa Mountains, Spa Ojai’s sophisticated 31,000-square-foot sanctuary unlocks access to two swimming pools, a state-of-the-art fitness facility, Mind & Body classes, a Spa Boutique, and Spa Café. Melt your stress away in one of 28 treatment rooms with fireplaces available, then relish restorative health in our infrared sauna. To round out your spiritual journey, take a scenic hike or indulge in a communal Kuyam treatment. Plan a day to getaway in a moment worthy of Forbes’ highest honor.

