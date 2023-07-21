Share this:

Pitfire Pizza launches summer dishes that are perfect for the season.

By Sharon Stello

Pitfire Pizza’s summer menu, rolled out earlier this month, features dishes bursting with fresh flavors. From sweet tomatoes to corn, peppers and even watermelon, the ingredients taste as though they were just picked from the garden. Among the restaurant’s eight locations in Orange County and LA is a pizzeria in nearby Costa Mesa.

Start with The Crispy Mozzarella Thing, which is like a large, flattened mozzarella stick served with dipping sauces including smoked marinara and alla Vodka. The latter, which is the restaurant’s new spicy pink sauce, also features in a pasta dish, Cavatappi alla Vodka.

Then, back for summer, the fan-favorite Heirloom Tomato pizza is topped with slices of red and yellow tomatoes as well as cherry tomato halves and a sprinkling of fresh basil on a bed of ricotta and Parmesan cheese. Not only does it make for a colorful presentation, but it tastes like summer in every bite. The sausage and peppers pizza is another great choice for those seeking some heartier fare. It comes topped with fennel sausage, caramelized onion and roasted peppers for a savory and sweet combination. And the pizzas are all baked in a wood-fired oven.

For lighter fare, the Heirloom Tomato Panzanella Bowl serves up just the right mix of Little Gem lettuce, torn croutons and, of course, tomatoes, with a Greek vinaigrette; add avocado or hanger steak for a more substantial bite.

Seasonal sides include the tasty charred corn on the cob, served cacio e pepe style (mimicking a pasta dish that brings together butter, pecorino or Parmesan cheese and ground black pepper). The corn lends sweetness while the cheese brings in a salty counterpoint, slightly accented by the pepper. And no summertime meal is complete without potato salad. Pitfire’s rendition uses Yukon Gold potatoes and mixes in fresh dill, mustard and capers.

And make sure to order the watermelon lemonade for a refreshing drink that’s both sweet and tart to wash it all down. With so many seasonal offerings, there’s plenty to come back a few times to try them all. Pitfire Pizza is open for lunch and dinner with a full menu plus wine and several beers on tap. And the Costa Mesa location includes a speakeasy called Pie Society. (949-313-6333; pitfirepizza.com)