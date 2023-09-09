Bold Bathrooms

Share this:

Statement lighting, dramatic sinks and artistic tiles add texture and personality to bathrooms.

By Jillian Dara

Bathrooms have become somewhat of a sanctuary over the years, with homeowners making these rooms more like a spa and less like a forgotten room of the house.

“The bathroom becomes an escape from others in the home and oftentimes is the only place where one can spend quality time alone,” says Kenn Cross, creator of Kenn Shui.

For these reasons, we’re seeing the addition of funky light features, colorful sinks and bold tiles that add texture and personality to bathrooms. Freestanding tubs and large mirrors are also popular fixtures in bathrooms that are outfitted with more space.

“Bathrooms are making more of a statement now, whether that looks extra luxurious, glamorous, or relaxing,” say Alexis Caldera and Kate Cuadro, co-founders of DMT Design.