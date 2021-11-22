Share this:

What is a “MOKE”?

A MOKE is classified as an electric LSV (Low-Speed Vehicle) These eMOKES are street legal with a top speed of 25 mph and a driving distance of 40 miles with each charge.

Hit the Road

Take off in the new state of the art MOKE! With it’s high capacity battery, you’ll be driving up to 40 miles. Fun for any family, group, party, or event!

(949) 989-6653

Newport Beach MOKE

2727 Newport Boulevard, Newport Beach

[email protected]

newportbeachmoke.com

