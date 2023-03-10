Enjoy the View

Share this:

Vea Newport Beach hotel’s signature restaurant pairs scenic vistas with creative cocktails and an eclectic lineup of tasty dishes.

By Sharon Stello

With sweeping golf course and ocean views, the aptly named View Restaurant & Lounge at Vea Newport Beach, A Marriott Resort & Spa is the perfect place to enjoy a cocktail and light bites with friends around fire pits on the lanai or to linger over a full dinner inside.

Vea, which opened last summer following an extensive transformation from the previous Marriott property, includes three dining concepts: Elan Café & Bar (a coffee and pastry shop), the poolside Edge Bar, and View. The latter features California coastal cuisine in a sleek, cosmopolitan space with collapsible glass doors that seamlessly blend the indoor and outdoor areas. While View serves breakfast, lunch and dinner, an evening meal is the ideal time to visit and catch a striking sunset.

Start with a cocktail like the spicy margarita with a carrot twist called What’s Up Doc?, or try the Beets by EJ, made with beet-infused gin, honey, lemon, Maldon salt, walnut liqueur and bitters, to sip while sharing a few appetizers. Choose from a diverse selection of small plates including West Coast oysters, tuna crudo and grilled naan with green tahini hummus.

The Vea Wagyu Sliders offer a savory bite: These three mini burgers pack on the flavor with aged white cheddar, sauteed onions, pickles and aioli. And the Crispy Confit Chicken Wings are sure to be a hit with a combination of honey, mint and togarashi, a Japanese spice mix. Sushi is also on the menu, with varieties like a traditional Crunchy Roll or the Sunset View Roll, which is a California roll with salmon, hiramasa yellowtail, trout roe and green curry aioli.

While View also offers several salads, the entrees are sure to tempt diners away from the leafy greens. Consider one of the restaurant’s signature items, the lobster roll, which satiates with white cheddar, charred and za’atar-seasoned onions, tomato and aioli mixed with baharat spice blend on a brioche bun. The spaghetti alla chitarra and meatballs is another favorite. The egg-based pasta is hearty enough to hold up to the tantalizing roasted tomato sauce, complete with basil, Parmesan and meatballs. For those seeking a steak, an Australian wagyu sirloin cap with bone marrow butter, charred greens and truffle fries is sure to fit the bill. Other options include a pork chop, pan-roasted salmon, roast chicken, scallops and the Lost Coast Farms Burger Royale.

For dessert, you can’t go wrong with the butterscotch budino, topped with whipped cream and cocoa nibs, or the cheesecake with crumbled pistachios and passion fruit caramel. Or sip your sweets with the Fire Side cocktail, which is like s’mores in a glass with vodka, Tia Maria coffee liqueur, cream and creme de cacao, garnished with a toasted marshmallow—a perfect end to the meal that will have you feeling like a kid again. Also notable: View features a DJ from 7-10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays for lounge-type beats to enjoy while dining or during after-dinner drinks.

View Restaurant & Lounge

Vea Newport Beach, A Marriott Resort & Spa

900 Newport Center Drive

949-640-4000; viewatvea.com