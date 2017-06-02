Sip and Savor

After making its Orange County debut as a pop-up in Lido Marina Village in summer 2015, Juice Served Here launched its first restaurant concept this past January in the same neighborhood

By Sharon Stello

Located off a “secret alley,” JSH MARINA CAFE is a 35-seat eatery serving plant-based and egg dishes for breakfast and lunch alongside its own cold-pressed juices—which are popular among celebrities such as Emma Stone and Gwyneth Paltrow—as well as coffee from Newport Beach-based Common Room Roasters and assorted baked goods from Bread Artisan Bakery in Santa Ana. Savor the harissa eggs made with spicy tomato sauce or choose among gourmet toasts like one topped with avocado, radish, lemon, olive oil and chili or another featuring ricotta cheese, jalapeno, cucumber and tomato. Soups change weekly, with delectable flavors such as carrot-curry available. Sandwiches, salads, noodle dishes and smoothie bowls like The Balboa (kale, mango, turmeric, banana, orange juice and honey) round out the menu. With options like these, being healthy never tasted so good. (949-612-8228; jshmarinacafe.com)