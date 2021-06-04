Pure Performance

Share this:

The new Jaguar F-Type shines with its sleek, sporty look and all the latest technology.

By Sharon Stello

With so many impressive features that come standard, the toughest decision when buying the 2021 Jaguar F-Type is whether to go with the coupe or the convertible.

This iconic sports car brand has updated the F-Type with a new exterior and interior design, bringing together high-level performance and luxurious details for the best of both worlds. The F-Type is both sleek and muscular at the same time, with elongated LED headlights that meld perfectly with the car’s aerodynamic lines while, in the back, the LED tail lights also wrap around to the wheel arches.

Under the hood, choose from 4-, 6-, or 8-cylinder options, all with the Active Sports Exhaust system; select the switchable version, so you can release the rumble for that thrilling sound at any speed.

Electronic Active Differential manages the delivery of torque to each rear wheel for the best use of power. And all-wheel drive is available for improved handling while an individually controlled braking system on the inside wheels assists when maneuvering around the tightest corners. Adaptive Dynamics is available to quickly analyze your driving style and conditions to sharpen the car’s response. Plus, the Configurable Dynamics option allows drivers to personalize settings by adjusting the steering weight, transmission map and throttle response.

Inside, performance seats can be adjusted 12 ways, with heating and cooling settings, too. On the dashboard with clear and intuitive instruments, Jaguar’s Touch Pro infotainment system offers a standard 10-inch touch screen, controlled with pinch and swipe gestures as on a smartphone. When viewing the navigation screen, choose a full 3D map or information panel on the 12.3-inch interactive display. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto allow seamless integration with your smartphone for easy selections from your music library while in the vehicle.

But the piece of technology with perhaps the biggest cool factor is the Jaguar Remote app, which allows drivers to find the car’s location, lock and unlock the vehicle, check fuel levels and even manage the climate control remotely so the F-Type is ready when you get there. All you have to do is hop in and hit the road.

The 2021 Jaguar F-Type starts at $61,600 for the coupe and $64,700 for the convertible.

DEALERSHIP INFO

Jaguar Newport Beach

1540 Jamboree Road

949-771-7646; jaguarnewportbeach.com

When using navigation to reach your destination on the 12.3-inch INTERACTIVE DISPLAY, choose a full 3D map or an information panel to view turn-by-turn directions.

Pairing with the sleek yet muscular body, slim LED HEADLIGHTS wrap around the car’s aerodynamic lines.

Choose the switchable version of the ACTIVE SPORTS EXHAUST system to release the rumble for a thrilling racing sound at any speed.

Performance SEATS—available in red, tan or ebony leather—can be adjusted 12 ways and come with heating and cooling options.

No sports car is complete without that perfect body COLOR. Choose hues from white, red, black, blue and silver to British Racing Green, Sunset Gold, Sorrento Yellow and Amethyst Grey-Purple.