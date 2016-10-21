More than 500 Orange County philanthropists, civic and business leaders, and the local community joined together at the Monarch Beach Resort for Miracles for Kids’ annual Night of Miracles Gala, raising nearly $900,000 to support programs benefiting families with children facing life-threatening illnesses.

Emceed by ESPN Sportscenter Co-anchor Neil Everett (a longtime supporter and volunteer for Miracles for Kids), guests enjoyed a lively cocktail reception at the Five-Star, Four-Diamond resort with a premier silent auction. Immediately following, an elegant dinner program featured an incredible live auction with auctioneer Jim Nye, with some highlights including:

Celebrity Chef Amar Santana Private, In-home, Dinner & Wine Pairing for Party of 10

Custom Michael Kalish Portrait

Mini French Bulldog puppy

Oceanfront Retreat to Villa Balboa, Puerto Vallarta for up to 12

Luxury Punta Mita Villa Getaway at the Four Seasons for up to 12

VIP Movie Premiere Package to Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

The Night of Miracles also included an opportunity drawing for a black and white diamond ring and earrings from event sponsor Martin Katz valued at $29,500, savory cuisine, fine wines and spirits, and an intriguing performance from Eran Raven (The Mentalist, NBC’s Phenomenon).

During the Gala, Miracles for Kids friend and supporter, Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Skip Martin (former lead singer of Kool & The Gang) performed the debut of his original song, “Make a Miracle,” inspired by a Miracles For Kids client, and benefitting the organization.