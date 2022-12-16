A Well-Rounded Workout

Share this:

Get in shape and blow off steam in nine rounds of kickboxing.

By Sharael Kolberg

For an intense workout in 30 minutes that focuses on cardio, strength and self-defense, 9Round Fitness in Corona del Mar has just what you need. The semiprivate, instructor-led, full-body circuit training workouts are designed by certified professionals and include several types of kickboxing moves, as well as nutritional support and heart rate monitoring. We caught up with co-owner Nick “Kapow” Zou to find out what makes this type of workout so appealing to women and men, novices and experts.

Can you tell us about your background and experience with kickboxing?

Nick Zou: I have done kickboxing for approximately four years but have been an athlete for pretty much my whole life. I played high school and college basketball and am quite knowledgeable in strength training and conditioning. I am very confident in offering clear and easy-to-understand instructions and coaching to my members.

What does the circuit entail?

NZ: This unique type of kickboxing circuit provides members with nine personalized three-minute rounds of fitness that include activities such as kicking, punching, jumping rope, weightlifting and ab work. All rounds change on a daily basis to keep it challenging.

What type of workout does this kickboxing circuit provide?

NZ: It is a HIIT—[high-intensity interval training]—workout. It’s high-intensity cardio using kickboxing skills. It’s known to boost endurance, promote heart health, release endorphins and stress, burn calories, improve sleep, sweat out toxins and build lean muscle. It’s also really fun.

What can members expect during their first session?

NZ: The first introductory workout is free. Members can bring their own gear, borrow from us or purchase an unlimited membership that includes 9Round boxing gloves, hand wraps and [a] heart rate monitor. Each workout is customized to fit the member’s fitness level. Bring water and a towel and be prepared to sweat.

How does your program differ from other kickboxing workouts?

NZ: Our program is perfect for busy individuals who want to stay fit because there is no set class time; members can come whenever it fits their schedule. They just sign up online. Trainers are available whenever the client shows up. We also incorporate nutrition and heart rate training.

