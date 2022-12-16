Perfect Presents

Share this:

Check out this guide to great gifts for everyone on your list, all from local stores.

By Newport Beach Magazine Staff

Every year, it’s a mad dash to get holiday shopping done in time—not to mention finding the perfect gifts for friends and family. But this season, there’s no need to stress. We’ve compiled a gift guide with recommendations that will put a smile on everyone’s face. And these items are all from Newport Beach stores, so you can feel good about getting great gifts and helping the local economy by supporting shops and brands that are based in town. Read on for holiday shopping tips that are sure to spread some joy this season.

Art Lover

Anyone who appreciates the fine arts would no doubt find joy in a PAINTING to hang in their home. For example, Carin Gerard’s “Harmony,” a one-of-a-kind oil painting on 36-inch diameter canvas, brings the beauty of the garden inside, $12,000, with other similar options in the series also available at SCAPE gallery, Corona del Mar. (949-723-3406; scapesite.com)

Fashionista

With a smocked bodice and semi-sheer sleeves, the stylish FLORAL RUFFLED HEM SMOCKED DRESS is a great winter option. The longer sleeves are ideal for cooler weather while the subtle floral print goes with accessories of many hues. But it’s the details that really shine, from the ruffled hem to the button closure with a keyhole design on the back, $89, at Stevie Sister, Fashion Island. (949-640-5477; steviesister.com)

Beauty Junkie

Making a hair appointment during the holidays can be difficult, with many salons booked up throughout the month of December. Gift your favorite beauty enthusiast the COLOR REVIVING GLOSS by Madison Reed for a touch-up that will leave your locks with a brilliant shine. It can also refresh faded color or highlights and reduce brassiness. Choose from a universal clear shade or seven semipermanent colors, like the brunette Espresso and the golden Prosecco, $25, at Madison Reed, Fashion Island. (949-867-4277; madison-reed.com)

Book Lover

Lido Village Books owner Michelle Pierce recommends “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver, which sells out as fast as the shop restocks this modern retelling of Charles Dickens’ “David Copperfield”: The tale follows Damon Fields, who becomes a ward of the state, a football star and an opioid addict. “You won’t want to miss this story of self-expression and galloping prose that sweeps you into this lost boy’s world,” Pierce says of this winter’s must-read, $32.50 for hardback, at Lido Village Books. (949-220-7632; lidovillagebooks.com)

Jewelry Lover

Newly released in December, the DIAMOND MELBOURNE STATEMENT ROW NECKLACE by gorjana, based in nearby Laguna Beach, is part of the brand’s fine jewelry collection and features and features a stunning line of 35 diamonds set in 14-karat solid gold to add shimmer and shine this holiday season, $4,500, at gorjana, Fashion Island. (949-662-6101; gorjana.com)

Philanthropist

Give a gift with purpose this holiday season. Thanks to Pure Salt Interiors’ partnership with Tirzah International, chic household pieces made by female artisans, like the KEES BOWL SET, are a fantastic way to give back while also making the perfect present, $58, at Pure Salt Shoppe. (Tirzah International: 626-537-9033; tirzah.org) (Pure Salt Shoppe: 949-899-8143; shoppe.puresaltinteriors.com)

Photographer

With digital cameras, it’s easy to snap away, but then never see your photos again as they sit stored on the computer or wait to be printed out—some day when you have time. Any avid photographer will love Aura’s MASON LUXE DIGITAL PICTURE FRAME, which can hold more than 10,000 images uploaded with the Aura app and showcased in vivid color in this ultra-high definition, 9.7-inch display, $249.99, at Bloomingdale’s, Fashion Island. (949-729-6600; bloomingdales.com)

Proud Newporter

With every sip, the recipient of this NEWPORT BEACH CA MAP ROCKS WHISKEY GLASS will be reminded of the city they love: Each 3.5-inch-tall glass, which can hold 11 ounces of their preferred beverage, is precision-etched on all sides with a detailed map of Newport’s streets and neighborhoods, $18, at Seaside Gallery and Goods. (949-438-7277; seasidegalleryandgoods.com)

Home Chef

Learning to cook at home can be exciting and, with “THE GRACIAS MADRE COOKBOOK: BRIGHT, PLANT-BASED RECIPES FROM OUR MEXI-CALI KITCHEN,” you’ll find dishes that everyone can enjoy. The plant-based restaurant chain, which has an eatery in Newport, serves up more than 100 recipes, including those for cauliflower with cashew cheese, squash quesadillas and more, $35, at Gracias Madre. (949-386-8100; graciasmadre.com)

Thrill-Seeker

Some of the most memorable gifts are not items, but experiences, and anyone who loves a good adrenaline rush will enjoy an 800-FOOT PARASAIL FLIGHT. Soaring high above Newport waters, look to one side for views of the local coastline and to the other to see Catalina Island in the distance. And make sure to spring for the digital photo package for a tangible souvenir from the adventure, $95 per person, at California Parasail. (949-485-4665; californiaparasail.com)

Dog

For the canine companion in your life—or a friend’s furry pup—pick up a package of these popular CHICKEN BREAST TREATS. Made with thin-sliced chicken breast that’s dehydrated in the oven with no additives or preservatives, $17.95 for 5 ounces, at Just Food For Dogs, Corona del Mar. (949-368-3919; justfoodfordogs.com)

Serenity Seeker

Nourish dry skin this winter with THE DEEP SOOTHING COLLECTION from La Mer, a relaxing duo that includes the Creme de la Mer, which is made with the brand’s sea kelp Miracle Broth, and The Concentrate, a serum that calms redness and inflammation. The limited-edition set also comes with a sleek cosmetic bag, $590, at bluemercury, Corona del Mar. (949-719-0966; bluemercury.com)

Coffee Enthusiast

At the Freelance Shop, you’ll find everything from grinders and digital scales to a pour-over set and French press. But there’s nothing a java lover desires more than a good cup of coffee, so might we recommend one of the company’s single-origin COFFEE SUBSCRIPTIONS, which deliver beans from places such as Colombia, Brazil and Ethiopia straight to your door, starting at $15.30 per month, at Freelance Coffee Project. (949-877-8862; freelancecoffeeproject.com)

Wine Connoisseur

The Vinturi WINE AERATOR, allows reds and whites to breathe instantly as they are poured through this funnel into a glass, creating a smoother finish and enhancing the flavor, complete with a no-drip stand, $45, at Sur La Table, Corona del Mar Plaza. (949-640-0200; surlatable.com)

Baby

The Comotomo 5-OUNCE BABY BOTTLE, $14.99, and 8-OUNCE BABY BOTTLE, $15.99, are made using medical-grade silicone rather than glass or plastic so they’re soft, flexible and durable—the perfect option for long-term use. The anti-colic vents and naturally shaped nipple help ensure that your baby feels healthy and content after every meal, at Li’l Baby Sprouts. (949-721-1077; lilbabysprouts.com)

Child

Over the last few years, FUNKO POP! vinyl figures have grown exponentially in popularity and the buzz doesn’t seem to be slowing down. With endless options—from like Rhaenyra Targaryen from “House of the Dragon” and Marvel’s Dr. Strange—the littlest collector in your life will love unwrapping a few of these beloved toys, from $10, at Engine Ear Toy Shop, Fashion Island. (949-640-0114; instagram.com/engineeartoyshop)

Exercise Guru

Newport Beach is filled with Pilates studios that will have you looking and feeling your best, but fitness enthusiasts will love receiving a NEXT GEN PILATES REFORMER from Reform Rx to make working out at home easier than ever. This impressive machine will be worth the wait, as it has many adjustable parts for a wealth of workout moves and a digital screen that connects to the web for streaming classes, $4,995, for preorder at Reform Rx, Corona del Mar. (801-960-3818; reformrx.com)