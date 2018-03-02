Catalina Cool

The best of winter is to be had on Catalina Island.

By Kim Zep

The month of March is notoriously changeable, even by Southern California standards. If the Farmer’s Almanac saying holds true, and March “comes in like a lion” then it should “go out like a lamb.” That means the promise of mild, spring-like temperatures are just behind the impending rainstorms. Travel options during this season become ever more unique, and affordable, which makes now a good time to plan your escape.

Take Catalina Island, for example. Just a short ferry ride away, Catalina beckons as the perfect place to slip away for cool-weather adventuring, taking in the local happenings, exploring the burgeoning food scene, or simply cozying up with a brew and a bestseller.

Capitalize on the best of winter. Catalina Express and Paradise Package Hotel Partners are offering hotel packages that include round-trip boat transportation and savings up to 60 percent. From budget to luxury, there is a deal to fit every pocketbook and taste. Catalina Express takes you to Catalina Island in just an hour with up to 30 daily departures. Boats depart ports in Long Beach, San Pedro and Dana Point. The island is just 22 miles off the coast of Southern California. Catalina Express’ fleet of high-speed ferries make for a quick, easy and fun getaway.

Follow this link to assess your options or go to catalinaexpress.com/explore-catalina/hotel-packages.