Nothing Neutral About It

By
Newport Beach Magazine
-
0
111
Share this:
TERRI CASHMERE WRAP
Embrace the winter blues with this cozy TERRI CASHMERE WRAP that is one-size-fits-most and can be worn multiple ways, making it a versatile and vibrant addition to any wardrobe, $228, at Lilly Pulitzer, Fashion Island. (949-717-7815; lillypulitzer.com)

This year’s fall/winter fashion features bold colors, bringing hope for a brighter future.

By Ashley Probst

 

After the pandemic kept us all inside for months at a time, the world slowly reopening has provided many new opportunities. This is especially true for fashionistas who can finally treat the streets like their personal runways once again.

Though comfort was certainly key while staying at home, we’re now exchanging cozy sweat sets and fuzzy slippers for spectacular statement pieces. Clothing construction aside, the focal point of these outfits are the colors they feature, with bright and bold hues taking center stage.

“Quarantine in 2020 meant that we were all safe at home, which meant a year of safe clothes,” says Anita Chugarnkar, a Newport Beach-based fashion stylist at Elyse Walker in Lido Marina Village. “Fashion is always evolving and after a year of cozy loungewear in very neutral tones, it feels natural to dress with more intention to reflect a brighter future with pops of color and patterns.”

These bright hues have been prominent throughout the year, but Chugarnkar has seen certain shades that work well for the fall and winter seasons—namely jewel tones. “Think of all the summer colors we’ve been wearing, but with a darker twist,” she says, noting that these rich hues pair well with the neutral brown and white colors traditionally worn during the colder months.

If donning these bold hues is a bit out of your comfort zone, a more subtle approach is to focus on standout accessories. “The easiest way to liven up and elevate any outfit is to incorporate a ‘this-season handbag’ in a bright color,” Chugarnkar says. For this year’s fall-winter collections, some popular options include tote bags, chain or crystalline detailings and furry textures.

Chugarnkar suggests playing with the latter, as textures add a tactile dimension to any outfit. “Definitely invest in a shearling, leather and/or faux fur piece,” Chugarnkar says, pointing to wardrobe staples like coats, bags and shoes.

Even those who value ethical fashion can play into this aforementioned trend by shopping secondhand at high-end consignment stores, such as On Que Style in Corona del Mar. This boutique carries brands that have featured pieces at the intersection of texture and bright colors, including the likes of Tom Ford, Bottega Veneta, Hermes and more.

As for any fashion don’ts around this trend, the stylist says she is “not a fan of fashion rules,” so the key is to stay true to yourself. Individuality is what will ultimately make you shine.

 

Bold & Beautiful

These vivid pieces will add a fashionable pop to your wardrobe this season.

 

FIONA_FERN GREEN_F21088FG0383
Green in more ways than one, the first plant-based capsule collection by Apparis includes the cropped FIONA coat that is made of bio-based faux fur crafted from corn, $445, at Elyse Walker, Lido Marina Village. (949-612-2646;
elysewalker.com)
EmeraldNecklaces-CreditHailleyHoward
The EMERALD SWEET NOTHINGS CHOKER and EMERALD OVAL LARIAT NECKLACE can be worn separately or layered together, both featuring a sparkling green gemstone and simple gold chain, $1,250 and $1,100, respectively, at Marrow Fine, Lido Marina Village. (949-287-5738; marrowfine.com) | Photo by Hailley Howard
LoveShackFancyxBeachRiot Riley leggings Layla top-credit Dean Isidro
The strappy, cropped LAYLA TOP and high-rise, colorblock RILEY LEGGINGS—both part of the collaborative LoveShackFancy x Beach Riot collection—make for an eye-catching athleisure ensemble in contrasting hues, $118 and $148, respectively, at LoveShackFancy, Lido Marina Village. (949-432-5136; loveshackfancy.com) | Photo by Dean Isidro
Molly Eyelet Mini Dress
The MOLLY EYELET MINI DRESS by Ramy Brook includes a V-neck and bell sleeves with eyelet embroidery detailing in a bold purple hue that pops, $495, at Bloomingdale’s, Fashion Island. (949-729-6600; bloomingdales.com)
WILLA SCRUNCHED SLEEVE BLOUSE
Made of 100% silk, the WILLA SCRUNCHED SLEEVE BLOUSE incorporates a structured collar, statement puff sleeves and a gorgeous golden glow that will put a smile on your face, $295, at Alice & Olivia, Fashion Island. (949-269-3644; aliceandolivia.com)
Miu Confidential matelassé nappa leather bag Fiery red
Featuring textured stitching and a metal chain shoulder strap, the MIU CONFIDENTIAL MATELASSÉ NAPPA LEATHER BAG will add fiery red flair to any ensemble, $2,400, at Miu Miu, South Coast Plaza. (714-617-6927; miumiu.com)
Share this:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here