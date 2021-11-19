Nothing Neutral About It

Share this:

This year’s fall/winter fashion features bold colors, bringing hope for a brighter future.

By Ashley Probst

After the pandemic kept us all inside for months at a time, the world slowly reopening has provided many new opportunities. This is especially true for fashionistas who can finally treat the streets like their personal runways once again.

Though comfort was certainly key while staying at home, we’re now exchanging cozy sweat sets and fuzzy slippers for spectacular statement pieces. Clothing construction aside, the focal point of these outfits are the colors they feature, with bright and bold hues taking center stage.

“Quarantine in 2020 meant that we were all safe at home, which meant a year of safe clothes,” says Anita Chugarnkar, a Newport Beach-based fashion stylist at Elyse Walker in Lido Marina Village. “Fashion is always evolving and after a year of cozy loungewear in very neutral tones, it feels natural to dress with more intention to reflect a brighter future with pops of color and patterns.”

These bright hues have been prominent throughout the year, but Chugarnkar has seen certain shades that work well for the fall and winter seasons—namely jewel tones. “Think of all the summer colors we’ve been wearing, but with a darker twist,” she says, noting that these rich hues pair well with the neutral brown and white colors traditionally worn during the colder months.

If donning these bold hues is a bit out of your comfort zone, a more subtle approach is to focus on standout accessories. “The easiest way to liven up and elevate any outfit is to incorporate a ‘this-season handbag’ in a bright color,” Chugarnkar says. For this year’s fall-winter collections, some popular options include tote bags, chain or crystalline detailings and furry textures.

Chugarnkar suggests playing with the latter, as textures add a tactile dimension to any outfit. “Definitely invest in a shearling, leather and/or faux fur piece,” Chugarnkar says, pointing to wardrobe staples like coats, bags and shoes.

Even those who value ethical fashion can play into this aforementioned trend by shopping secondhand at high-end consignment stores, such as On Que Style in Corona del Mar. This boutique carries brands that have featured pieces at the intersection of texture and bright colors, including the likes of Tom Ford, Bottega Veneta, Hermes and more.

As for any fashion don’ts around this trend, the stylist says she is “not a fan of fashion rules,” so the key is to stay true to yourself. Individuality is what will ultimately make you shine.

Bold & Beautiful

These vivid pieces will add a fashionable pop to your wardrobe this season.