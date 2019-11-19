Best Foot Forward

Share this:

Female-focused brand Tamara Mellon brings its one-of-a-kind mobile closet to Newport Beach this week.

By Ashley Ryan

Fashionistas rejoice because a new way to shop for shoes is temporarily popping up at Lido Marina Village the week before Thanksgiving. From Nov. 21-24, guests can step up to the mobile TM Closet to peruse a wide range of boots, flats, pumps and more.

The brand, which has a flagship brick-and-mortar store called Tamara Mellon Closet in Pacific Palisades, is primarily web-based, offering free shipping, returns and shoe repairs (for up to two years) to ensure that shoppers find the perfect fit.

Started in 2016 by eponymous designer Tamara Mellon, co-founder of luxury footwear brand Jimmy Choo, the company was launched in an effort to provide shoes made for women by women. Crafted entirely in Italian factories, the direct-to-consumer brand specializes in giving shoppers what they really want: quality luxury shoes in modern styles.

The pop-up TM Closet has already been making its way across the country, debuting in Boston in September. Making a 14-city tour through states like New York, Tennessee, Texas and Arizona, the Newport Beach visit marks the brand’s first stop in its native state of California. Subsequent pop-up locations include Glendale, Los Angeles and to-be-announced Northern California locales before the tour wraps up Dec. 15.

Just as the Pacific Palisades shop offers a new take on retail—with eye-catching, Instagram-worthy displays of the same shoes in a variety of sizes and colors—the TM Closet presents a one-of-a-kind shopping experience. Ringing in at 24 feet long, the truck was designed with floor-to-ceiling glass panels revealing similarly dazzling displays as well as an oversize mirror that can be used to select the perfect shoe.

Entering through the back of the truck, locals can expect to find boots like the Icon knee-highs, made with soft nappa leather, or the Hustler ankle variety, available in black suede, shiny black leather or leopard-print haircalf—both perfect for the upcoming cool weather season. The company is also showcasing a variety of heels, from its classic black patent MJ pumps and the sleek white leather Frontline stilettos to the red, suede-covered Reverse Frontline style. Or, for a more casual look, try on the OMW low-top sneakers, made with soft suede and a rubber sole debossed with the designer’s name.

This rare chance to view the brand’s footwear here in Orange County ensures a chance to find the best fit while also perusing high-quality items for a beloved friend or family member on your holiday gift list. To RSVP for the Lido Marina Village pop-up, visit the brand’s website at tamaramellon.com; the event will take place from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday.