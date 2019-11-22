An Exclusive Experience

Share this:

Specials at Bourbon Steak Orange County offer diners delicious dishes and piquant pairings.

By Ashley Probst

A one-night-only event at Bourbon Steak Orange County highlighted wines of the riesling and Bordeaux varieties. This was part of the national Clink Different campaign, which invites diners to experience the wines of Europe. Held on Nov. 17 and dubbed R&B at Bourbon Steak, this evening featured the steakhouse’s regular menu as well as specials like a flight of four wines, two of which were perfect pairings for exclusive entree options.

The 2017 Carl Loewen kabinett riesling (available by the glass) is a light and refreshing way to start the evening. Coming from 100-year-old vines in Germany, these grapes make for an off-dry sip with a layer of subtle sweetness. These flavors pair well with the chilled Shigoku oysters topped with a basil-lime granita and microbasil. This makes for a slightly sweet bite with a hint of citrus; and a squeeze of lemon truly brightens it up.

For the main course, aforementioned specials included a wagyu corn dog with an exclusive pour of 2015 A.J. Adam kabinett riesling and a chateaubriand for two with a 2015 Château Belles-Graves Bordeaux (available by the bottle). The former was served with ketchup and vegetables, both of which were pickled, and went nicely with a shaved zucchini salad from the regular menu. This salad incorporates spiralized zucchini, carrots and squash as well as green apple slices, grapes, Sicilian pistachios and mint. Crunchy textures and a robust sweetness balanced out the savory flavors of the corn dog and the briny riesling.

The chateaubriand, a classic French center cut of tenderloin, was carved tableside by Executive Chef Bryan Brown, then plated with potato puree, vegetables and red wine reduction. This dish was also served with a ripe vintage made of about 80% merlot and 20% cabernet franc. This fruit-forward wine offers smooth vanilla notes. The beef also paired well with the 2008 Château Guadet Bordeaux (available by the glass). This slightly softer style comprises a raspberry aroma and discreet mouthfeel. Enjoy either one alongside another exquisite cut, such as the Snake River Farms American wagyu tomahawk, Allen Brothers dry-aged prime bone-in New York and more.

For dessert, there’s no bad selection with options like Michael Mina’s signature banana tarte tatin or warm spiced beignets. But one can’t-miss seasonal special is the pumpkin pie sundae. Inspired by Thanksgiving dinner, it incorporates pumpkin-spiced ice cream, toasted marshmallows, meringue and a salted caramel-cinnamon drizzle. The prominent pumpkin flavor contrasts with the tangy and bitter flavors from a cranberry compote; there’s also a bit of crunch from a sprinkle of pepitas. Diners can experience these quintessential fall flavors through the end of November.

The restaurant has a few additional specials that recently debuted. White and Périgord truffles may be added to select dishes for as long as they are in season. Immediately after Thanksgiving, there will be a special Champagne and caviar pairing that features Royal and Imperial caviar as well as half a bottle of Ruinart blanc de blancs.

No matter the occasion or what the specials are, it is the exquisite cuisine and exemplary service that make this dining establishment unique—and always worth a return visit.

Photos courtesy of Outshine PR.