Raising the Bar

Share this:

Webb Travis, co-founder of fitness studio Turf., reveals how his company’s workouts will take your breath away.

By Molly O’Brien

Meant to inspire people to lead healthier lifestyles, Turf., Newport Beach’s hottest new workout studio, launched over the summer. Opened by local husband-and-wife duo Webb Travis and Kacey Taormina, the studio offers personal training sessions and group fitness classes, plus more than 100 pieces of high-end exercise equipment.

Travis, co-founder, co-owner and CEO of Turf., says those coming to the studio should be prepared for some high energy and laughs, but also to push their limits.

“I always tell people, ‘Nothing will change you … [into] the better version of yourself without challenging yourself,’ ” he says.

What makes Turf. a unique place to work out?

Webb Travis: Turf. is a special place because it was built on top of an existing gym, which had been here for 30 years. [Practically] everyone, at some point, had worked out here. The previous owners, Mike and Mona Arvanetis, wanted to make sure it was a good fit before they passed the torch on to me. And we’re big on education. … [The] majority of our coaches not only have a degree in kinesiology or exercise science, there are five of us that have our master’s in it. We also offer continuing education on-site. Plus, most of our trainers are local, within a 15-minute driving range from here.

What’s your most popular class at Turf.?

[The most popular is The] Turf Club, which has SkiErgs, [which are Nordic skiing machines], sleds, kettlebells, barbells, Olympic lifting, strength and conditioning, rowing, bikes and treadmills. I have anywhere from 18 to 25 people showing up on a regular basis. Our second most popular class is a signature class I designed called Everything Butt. It’s all lower body, from curtsy lunges [and] … certain types of deadlifts [to moves incorporating resistance] bands, dumbbells and kettlebells.

What else can you tell us about the workouts?

We have trainers that do strength and conditioning, ergonomic training, functional training, sport-specific training and more. Whatever the client wants or needs, we can provide it. We also have a physical therapist on-site—another luxury we’re able to offer—so if anyone needs any work done, we have the ability to provide it right here.

Could you tell us a bit about your background and what drew you to the fitness industry?

I got into fitness in college. My freshman year, I had gained over 60 pounds. I went to the gym, started working out and lost 10 pounds right out of the gate. A year later, I [had] lost over 100 pounds. I became a personal trainer and exercise science major shortly after that. When I was in grad school, I started my own personal training business where I had over 20 trainers working under me. After graduate school, I sold the training business and got a job at Equinox, and I became the No. 1 trainer within a few months of being at that location. I was always in the top 1% all eight years I was there. I had the opportunity to become a master educator and a master instructor, teaching and creating group fitness classes and business seminars for new trainers.

Anything else readers should know about your origins and how this all came together?

I couldn’t have done this without my wife, Kacey Taormina. My family managed a restaurant growing up. Kacey does real estate and owns a bridal shop. I guess you could say customer service is in our blood. Kacey has been my rock during this whole process.

Fitness Finesse

These products offer all you’ll need for the perfect workout at Turf.