Fashion Shimmer and Shine By Newport Beach Magazine - December 16, 2022

Kingston Bracelet with round- and baguette-cut white crystals, $75, Madison Shimmer Huggies earrings with cubic zirconia, $45, Parker Shimmer Clasp Necklace with large white crystals, $80, Lexi Necklace, $65, and Lexi Long Necklace, $80, both with smaller white crystals, all at gorjana, Fashion Island; Elvis Dress by Antik Batik, $419, at Sur La Plage by the lady & the sailor, Laguna Beach

Lexi Necklace with rose crystals, $65, Lexi Long Necklace with white crystals, $80, Parker Shimmer Clasp Necklace with large white crystals, $80, Parker XL Necklace (large paper clip chain), $120, Venice Bracelet, $60, and Rose Ring Set, $60, all at gorjana, Fashion Island; Reverse Gown by Twobirds New York, $238, at Sur La Plage by the lady & the sailor, Laguna Beach

Parker Mini Necklace, $60, Venice Bracelet, $60, Parker Bracelet (chain link), $60, Lexi Pear Cocktail Ring with pear-cut crystal, $65, all at gorjana, Fashion Island; The Willis Jean by Goldsign Denim, $350, and V-Neck Cardigan by Allude Cashmere, $695, both at Sur La Plage by the lady & the sailor, Laguna Beach

Lexi Octagon Drop Earrings with jewel-toned crystals, $65, and Lexi Octagon Cocktail Ring with octagon-shaped emerald crystal surrounded by rose crystals, $65, all at gorjana, Fashion Island; Bias Skirt in French blue silk, $398, and Classic Cardi in navy stripe, $245, both by the lady & the sailor at Sur La Plage by the lady & the sailor, Laguna Beach

Three Lexi Necklaces with crystals, $65 each, three Lexi Bracelets with crystals, $55 each, all at gorjana, Fashion Island; Tamir Embroidered Dress by Antik Batik, $398, at Sur La Plage by the lady & the sailor sailor, Laguna Beach

Photographer: Marielena Verdugo
Stylist: Heather Snow
Model: Riley Simpson, IT Model Management
Location: Sawdust Art Festival, Laguna Beach