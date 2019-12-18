Seasonal Fun at Winter Fest OC

Share this:

From snow play to dazzling light displays, carnival rides and Santa sightings, the event captures the magic of the season.

By Katherine Duncan

The largest winter festival in the region, Winter Fest OC returns to the OC Fair & Event Center from Dec. 19 through Jan. 5, bringing a greater variety of entertainment and attractions than ever before. From snow play to dazzling light displays, carnival rides and Santa sightings, the event captures the magic of the season.

Discover nostalgic treats and modern sweets as you explore the World’s Largest Candy Maze; cheer on piglets dressed in their holiday best as they race to the finish line during the daily Winter Fest Racing Pigs shows; enjoy outdoor ice skating surrounded by festive decor on a reimagined rink with two interactive islands; and stroll through the 50-foot walk-through Tree of Dreams Christmas tree, which will be the focus of a nightly tree lighting ceremony featuring snow flurries and fireworks.

Also new this year is the Winter Fest after Dark series with music from tribute bands and DJs, plus dancing, specials on drinks and more, beginning every evening at 6 p.m. Private party suites have also been expanded, providing rental opportunities for hosting your own holiday get-together.

Special guests can be seen throughout the festival, offering fun for all ages. Shows and meet and greets will feature characters from favorite cartoons like “Paw Patrol,” “Peppa Pig,” “PJ Masks” and “Thomas & Friends.” And in SoCal Dickens LondonTowne, historical figures like Charles Dickens and fictional characters such as Ebenezer Scrooge can both be found, along with one-of-a-kind gifts and tasty Victorian fare.

Visit winterfestoc.com for tickets and more information.