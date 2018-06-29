New In Town: The Lot

Fashion Island Mall’s newest gathering place is a state-of-the-art cinema experience.

By Sharon Stello

Replacing Island Cinema, which closed in late 2017, The Lot luxury movie theater opened this spring at Fashion Island, offering a full-service restaurant and bar in the lobby as well as the option to order food and drinks from your theater seat in any of the seven auditoriums. The Lot debuted in time to serve as a venue for the Newport Beach Film Festival in April, then celebrated its grand opening May 23. The new location joins the small chain’s existing theaters in La Jolla and Liberty Station in San Diego County. Menus offer a variety of regional fare, creative cocktails and desserts made in house. In-seat dining options are wide ranging and include a lobster salad, brisket burger, smoked Gouda mac and cheese, ahi tartare, margherita flatbread, pan-roasted salmon, gourmet popcorn, ice cream sandwiches, a brownie sundae and more to enjoy while watching the latest blockbusters with all the latest cinematic audio and visual technology. (949-281-0069; thelotent.com)