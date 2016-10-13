The maker of extraordinary writing instruments, Montblanc, and world-renowned local Contemporary Artist Ali Sabet ally to create a new generation of art.

On Thursday, Oct. 20, 2016, the Montblanc South Coast Plaza Boutique celebrates the art of Sabet. Works by Sabet will be on display well as signings and original drawings by the artist on select purchased Montblanc Writing Instruments Packaging and Accessories.

Sabet’s iconic style is derived from 20 years of hands-on branding and identity design experience. His original works showcase a diverse and kaleidoscopic palette of influences; from the vivid and iconic figurative works of NYC masters such as Basquiat and Warhol, to the classic textures of immortal masters such as Picasso, just to mention a few. The collaboration of Sabet with Montblanc merges a mutual commitment to innovation and expression of style.

Montblanc is also offering Limited Sabet Signature Montblanc Writing Instruments, honoring the Brand and Artist relationship.

Follow the link to RSVP for the event on Oct. 20, 2016, from 6 – 9 p.m. at the Montblanc Boutique in South Coast Plaza.

SABET x MONTBLANC: Inspiration Flows

Artist: Ali Sabet Music from the MIRS (mirsmusic.com) Visual Album, CANYON Video campaign produced by ANIMALS (animalsdowork.com) Directed by Mahyar Alahyari (thisismahyar.com)