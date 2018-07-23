Window Replacement as Home Refinement

You’ve seen the signs—drafty windows, doors that stick, loss of energy efficiency—it’s time to replace your windows and doors.

By Kim Zep

It is a widely held opinion that window replacements are a valuable investment for homeowners. In fact, you may be surprised at how big a difference window and door replacements can make, improving the look and feel of your home—and enhancing the way you live in it. Modernize—a tech company based in Austin, Texas, that connects homeowners with contractors—reiterates the favorable return a new system of windows and doors can effect. And this is above and beyond the aesthetic. To wit:

Overall, the cost of replacement windows is worth the money you’ll spend—you’ll recoup about 70 to 80 percent of your costs on your home’s market value. So if your window replacement cost is $400, you can expect that to increase your home’s value by $280 to $320. To give you some perspective, replacing a home’s entry door returned around 97 percent of the initial investment, while adding a sunroom returned just 52 percent. Very few improvements recoup 100 percent or more of their costs.

Think you may be ready to take the plunge? Arm yourself with knowledge. Marvin® Windows and Doors, an industry leader, offers a wide selection of products that meet or exceed ENERGY STAR® guidelines, and many even meet the Most Efficient guidelines. Check out this Replacement Guide, provided by Marvin®. It helps to simplify the process and clarify the details that will make the biggest impact to your home, lifestyle and investment. This helpful project guide is what you need to get started. (👉https://bit.ly/2LxP6hi)

(Sponsored Advertorial)