Perfect Presents

Share this:

Find the ideal gifts for everyone on your list at local stores this holiday season.

By Newport Beach Magazine Staff

As you make your list and check it twice for holiday presents this year, no doubt there may be a few friends or family members that leave you perplexed about what to get them. Here, we’ve compiled some standout gift suggestions for everyone from the thrill-seeker to the foodie, sports fan or fashionista in your life—all available at area stores or from Newport Beach brands, so you can feel good about supporting the local economy, too, this season.

Coffee Enthusiast

Anyone who seeks that perfectly brewed cup of java will delight in receiving the Breville BARISTA TOUCH ESPRESSO MACHINE, which makes espresso, lattes, cappuccinos and more—including the option to add eight personalized drinks by saving customized settings for shot amount and milk temperature, all with a color touchscreen, $999.95, at Williams Sonoma, Crystal Cove Shopping Center; purchase of this machine also comes with a free ticket to a Williams Sonoma Coffee Club class. (949-464-2168; williams-sonoma.com)

Fashionista

Whether off to a casual luncheon or a holiday party, the CUT OUT MIDI DRESS by Fore is sure to wow even the simplest of fashionistas. With a round neck, subtle shoulder pads, a side slit and cut-out detailing around the waist, all eyes will surely be on the wearer with the stunning silhouette created by the design, $88, at Bloomingdale’s, Fashion Island. (949-729-6600; bloomingdales.com)

Photographer

Whether gifting a professional or someone who is simply starting out, the FUJIFILM INSTAX MINI 40 INSTANT CAMERA, $100, is a fun way to go, with a retro look and small, instantaneous photographs that pop out the top to capture the moment as it happens. Pair it with an INSTAX PHOTO ALBUM, $12, for storing the photos and you’ve got a picture-perfect present, at Urban Outfitters, Fashion Island. (949-760-0267; urbanoutfitters.com)

Jewelry Lover

While the always beloved Tiffany & Co. has plenty of necklaces, bracelets, jewels and gems to offer this holiday season, the JEAN SCHLUMBERGER BIRD ON A ROCK CLIP is a distinctive piece with a little bit of history. Originally made in the 1950s, by a French designer that worked closely with the brand, this brooch, which comes in a number of shapes and colors, features a diamond-encrusted bird holding a stunning gemstone in its feet, price available upon request, at Tiffany & Co, South Coast Plaza. (714-540-5330; tiffany.com)

Serenity Seeker

Help your loved ones unwind with a 3 WICK TIN CANDLE from Voluspa, which are designed and hand-poured right here in Orange County. Scents like Mokara, which features orchard, lily and spring moss, and Japanese Plum Bloom, with notes of plum fruit and petals plus crushed currants, offer floral or fruity aromas that will have houseguests wanting one of their own, $24, at Voluspa, Fashion Island. (949-717-6855; voluspa.com)

Dog

This Newport Beach-based dog food company makes nutritious meals and treats—and hand-delivers them to your door for free. Whether shopping for your own pet or a beloved furry friend of a friend, consider Cali Raw’s CHICKEN BREAST STRIPS, which are made from 100% chicken and are air-dried to keep all of the flavor and nutrients intact, $12.99, available online at Cali Raw. (949-482-3647; caliraw.com)

Baby

This snuggly soft BASHFUL MONKEY stuffed animal by Jelly Cat comes in different sizes and is safe to be cuddled by babies and children of all ages, from $15.99, at Li’l Baby Sprouts, Newport North Shopping Center. (949-721-1077; lilbabysprouts.com)

Exercise Guru

Fitness buffs will appreciate being able to monitor their heart rate, blood oxygen level, pace and distance traveled, sleep quality and more—it’s even water resistant to 50 meters—while still looking stylish with the FITBIT LUXE SPECIAL EDITION, which combines the popular fitness tracker with the Parker Link Bracelet by local jewelry designer gorjana, in gold stainless steel, $199.95, online at fitbit.com.

Traveler

The QUICK DRY BEACH TOWEL from Tommy Bahama makes a wonderful gift for a jet-setter—one that can be used both while traveling and at home in Newport Beach. Available in the pink-hued Heavenly Hibiscus and the fresh green Palm Dreams, these tropical towels dry three times faster than a cotton variety and come with a travel pouch to make taking them on-the-go easier than ever, $32, at Tommy Bahama, Corona del Mar Plaza. (949-760-1886; tommybahama.com)

Child

Filled with 15 ideas for building iconic animals and objects from every corner of the globe, the Lego CLASSIC AROUND THE WORLD set includes 950 pieces—everything needed for kids age 4 and up to create a parrot, orca, bald eagle, giraffe, airplane, sailboat and more, $49.99, at Nordstrom, Fashion Island. (949-610-0700; nordstrom.com)

Beer Aficionado

From lagers to stouts, India pale ales, sours and more, get the beer lover in your life a CROWLER—a can version of a growler—or two with their favorite variety that’s brewed right here in Newport Beach. Gift cards and apparel with the brewery’s logo are also available. Each 32-ounce crowler, filled with your choice of beer, costs approximately $15 (depending on the type of beer), at Helmsman Ale House. (949-220-9977; helmsmanalehouse.com)

Home Chef

Those who like to spend time in the kitchen—whipping up big batches of soup and stew or roasting whole chickens and slow-cooking other dishes for family and friends—will make good use of Le Creuset’s 8-quart SIGNATURE OVAL DUTCH OVEN, an enameled cast-iron pot that’s safe to 500 degrees and available in a variety of colors including azure blue (shown), $439.95, at Sur La Table, Corona del Mar. (949-640-0200; surlatable.com)

Beauty Junkie

Give the gift of DIY this season with Madison Reed’s at-home hair dying kits. The PERMANENT HAIR COLOR, $26.50, available in more than 50 different shades ranging from Amalfi Blonde to Parma Black, comes with radiant cream color and a conditioning color activator. Grab the PRO COLOR ESSENTIALS bundle as well to ensure you have all of the tools necessary for your at-home salon session, $20, at Madison Reed, Fashion Island. (949-867-4277; madison-reed.com)

Sports Fan

Sports enthusiasts will love the CLEAN UP ADJUSTABLE HATS by premium brand ’47. With curved brims, embroidered team logos and vintage aesthetics that stand out from modern ball caps, these are the perfect way for your favorite sports fans to show their love. The Newport Beach shop allows you to choose from the Angels baseball team, Lakers basketball team, the Rams and Chargers football teams and more, $25, at Dick’s Sporting Goods, Fashion Island. (949-640-1107; dickssportinggoods.com)

Philanthropist

Newport-based Siembra Heritage sells luxury bags and accessories made by the indigenous artisans of Argentina, with 10% of monthly revenue returned to the communities where these items are made. Each one-of-a-kind item is hand-sewn, woven, cut or dyed, including the LA RIÑONERA belt bag in a few different colors, with more arriving in stock in late November, $72, online from Siembra Heritage. (siembraheritage.com)

Wine Connoisseur

You can go out and splurge on the finest wine you can find, but another option is to look for a unique bottle of vino to gift to the wine lover in your life. One such option is the 2007 BACK BAY CUVEE, which offers a little taste of home with a blend of cabernet sauvignon and petit verdot grown right here in Newport Beach, $50, at Newport Beach Vineyards & Winery. (949-645-2200; nbwine.com)

Art Lover

When it comes to art, taste can vary from person to person, but locals may appreciate Laguna Beach artist Chris Gwaltney’s abstract painting, “SCHOOL BUS,” a 40- by 34-inch piece made with oil, graphite and grease pencil on linen. The contemporary painter’s works are collected around the world by collectors including tennis star Maria Sharapova. While there is only one of this particular Gwaltney painting, $6,150, others are also available at Kennedy Contemporary. (714-519-6297; kennedycontemporary.com)

Thrill-Seeker

For someone who loves water sports, snag a gift card for an EFOIL SURFING LESSON with OC Foil, started by Newport Beach resident Sam Deacon; the electric Fliteboards feature hand-held Bluetooth controllers and can make the user feel like they are flying across the water as they pick up speed. Normally, a 1.5-hour lesson costs $300, but that drops to $270 for gift cards purchased from November through March, thanks to a 10% discount (must call to receive the sale price). (949-520-0830; ocfoil.com)

Proud Newporter

For the local resident who wants to show support for the city they’re from, the NWPRT WOMEN’S HOODIE is the perfect wardrobe addition with soft cotton modal, hand-warming sleeve cuffs, embroidered patches, stripe detail and the California flag’s bear on the back, $89.99, at Seaside Gallery & Goods. (949-438-7277; seasidegalleryandgoods.com)

Book Lover

Anyone who loves to read will enjoy “FIVE TUESDAYS IN WINTER” by Lily King. This collection of 10 short stories features endearing characters as well as plotlines that touch on themes such as love, desire, heartbreak, loss and more, making it ideal for avid readers who will devour it in one go or those looking for tales to enjoy over time, $27, at Lido Village Books. (949-220-7632; lidovillagebooks.com)