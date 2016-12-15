Community Leaders Join Forces to Host HVE Par 3 Charity Shootout at Newport Beach Country Club

In a unique take on the venerable charity golf tournament, Surterre agents Brandon Goethals and Janelle File hosted the annual HVE Par 3 Shootout at Newport Beach Country Club on Monday, December 12. The tournament format is unique in that every hole is made into a par 3, which makes it fun, and challenging, for golfers of all skill levels.

Organizer Goethals is actually a former junior and collegiate golfer who even golfed professionally for a short time. So while he can negotiate tough golf holes, Goethals recognized that his best chance to raise the most money for the local elementary school was to build an event that was quick and fun for all. The result was the HVE Par 3 Shootout, where every hole at Newport Beach Country Club was converted to a par 3 ranging from 60 to 180 yards.

This format featured teams of five players, with each playing his or her own ball and scoring the “one best ball” of the group. And instead of only having one par 3 prize like most charity tournaments, at the HVE Par 3 every hole had a prize for closest to the hole ($250 value minimum); plus a number of holes featured Hole-in-One prizes that included cars, $10,000, and more. Closest to the hole winners on each hole then qualified for a chip-off at the end of the round on the 18th green. The closest to the hole chip-off winner was then awarded one shot to win $1 million by making a hole-in-one from 165 yards out.

This exciting event was made possible through generous sponsorships and donations from Newport Beach business leaders such as John Braegar of GARYS, The File Group at Surterre Properties, Home Loans by Jeff Edwards, Corbin Reeves Construction, Porter Axelson UBS Group, and Fodada.

For more information visit: http://www.hvepar3.com/





























