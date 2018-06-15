Although floral prints are often dainty and delicate, with spring in full bloom and summer on the way, it’s time to embrace a bolder take on this trend.

By Beth Livesay

This season, make a bold statement by choosing outfits with flowers in large-scale prints and those bordering on abstract in design. Many of the sweet, soft colors usually associated with floral prints are reminiscent of spring, but don’t be afraid to also embrace the wide range of moodier shades found in nature. This trend is in full bloom, as fashion powerhouses such as Fendi, Valentino and Dolce&Gabbana have been showing colorful, almost geometric interpretations of flowers on the runway.

With so many ways to wear a bold bouquet, Orange County-based personal stylist Jackie Rose has some recommendations to make sure this print doesn’t overpower the rest of your ensemble. “I always tell clients: You want one piece of your outfit to be a conversation starter, and let the other pieces help the statement piece do the shining,” Rose says.

And she certainly lives by this philosophy, considering her social media pages highlight various floral-patterned pieces paired with black leather jackets, hats and booties. This contrast between the vibrant colors and black base allows for the flowers to truly flourish.

“When one piece is bold, keep the other items of your outfit classic and understated so your outfit isn’t overwhelming, and you always stay chic,” Rose says.

In the heart of spring, a more harlequin approach can bring new life to your look, and Rose points to color-on-color pairing as being a fashionable option. “My recommendation is pick one of the colors in the print and accessorize with that,” Rose advises. “For example, if you are wearing a floral print dress, pick your favorite shade in the print and wear that color shoes, earrings, necklace or handbag to really make the color pop.”

With so many parts of a flower displaying naturally vivid hues—the green leaves to bright blossoms—there’s certainly a variety of palettes from which to choose. But this doesn’t mean that print-on-print pairing is a fashion faux pas; just make sure the two designs work together and feature complementary colors.

Not a fan of large blossoms all over your outfit? Opt for shoes or hairpieces to incorporate smaller pieces that still have petal power. For those wanting to fully embrace the trend, pair a bold floral accessory, like a flower crown, with one floral, statement-making piece of clothing. Inspiration for this style can be found almost anywhere during the spring months, due to music festival-inspired fashion shows and events.

This trend is highly wearable into the summer months, as well, so hang on to tropical patterns, such as hibiscus prints or breathable lace fabrics, for mixing into your wardrobe as the season changes. No matter how you wear a floral print, it will surely embolden your ensemble and let your sense of style grow.

Bold Blooms

Check out these top picks for bright, beautiful pieces that show off the season’s bounty.

Sophia Webster’s JUMBO LILICO PATENT LEATHER SANDAL features a cascade of flowers at your feet, perfect to pair with a little black dress, $695, at Neiman Marcus, Fashion Island. (949-759-1900; neimanmarcus.com)

The FLORAL CHIFFON WRAP ROMPER is fresh, easy and breezy—perfect for warm weather, available in black, cream and mauve, $36.99, at No Rest for Bridget. (949-566-0332; norestforbridget.com)

The IRIS SILK SQUARE SCARF is an easy way to add florals over another print or a solid-colored ensemble, $128, at Tory Burch, South Coast Plaza. (714-689-0450; toryburch.com)

Fall in love with the VARA FLORAL PRINT SNAKESKIN CROSSBODY bag by Salvatore Ferragamo due to its colorful appeal both inside and out, $2,200, at Bloomingdale’s, Fashion Island. (949-729-6600; bloomingdales.com)

Bright color meets bold blooms in the LYNETTA CHATSWORTH BLOOM SKATER DRESS, $325, at Ted Baker, South Coast Plaza. (714-751-1128; tedbaker.com)