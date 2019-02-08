Delightful Deals

Seasons 52 has special offers for Valentine’s Day and Orange County Restaurant Week.

By Ashley Probst

The burrata and citrus salad with truffle honey is a standout offering

on the winter menu at Seasons 52. | Courtesy of Seasons 52

For New American cuisine from a renowned grill and wine bar, head to Seasons 52 at South Coast Plaza in Costa Mesa, where fresh ingredients reign supreme. Executive chef-partner Max Albert uses rustic cooking techniques to create modern fare that is, of course, reminiscent of the season.

Standout plates include the burrata and citrus salad with truffle honey, which melds earthy, bitter, tart and sweet flavors. Creamy entrees like the lobster ravioli and caramelized grilled sea scallops offer a hearty bite. Perfect for the season of love, sip on the light and refreshing rosé lemonade cocktail. This concoction incorporates Ketel One Botanical Grapefruit & Rose vodka, Royal Post rosé and lemon to create citrus notes and herbaceous elements for a well-rounded drink.

Five Days of Valentine’s

In the days leading up to Valentine’s Day, diners can take advantage of various deals—and they aren’t limited to couples. On Feb. 10, families are invited to enjoy a lovely meal followed by A Mini For My Mini, which treats children ages 12 and under to a free mini indulgence. These delicious desserts come in flavors like Mocha Macchiato, Raspberry Chocolate Chip Cannoli and more.

On Feb. 11, enjoy a flatbread with a glass of Loveblock pinot noir at the bar for just $15. The wine is 100 percent pinot noir that has an aroma consisting of dark fruits and violet, plus a flavor profile of bright, red fruit with notes of savory mushroom and sweet, dark fruit. This pairs nicely with creamy, robust flatbreads like the garlic pesto chicken topped with mozzarella, balsamic cipollini onions, red peppers and arugula.

Above: The Mocha Macchiato mini indulgence pairs perfectly with a proposal.

Below: Sip on prosecco with your girl friends to celebrate Galentine’s Day. | Courtesy of Seasons 52

The next two days are all about bubbly. A Galentine’s Day offer on Feb. 12 calls for mini bottles of Riondo prosecco for $5. On Feb. 13, guests can indulge in endless prosecco for $14.95 (with the purchase of an entree).

Finally, plan the perfect proposal for Valentine’s Day. Guests who get engaged at the restaurant on Feb. 14 will enjoy a free Champagne toast that night as well as every time they dine for an entire year.

Orange County Restaurant Week

From March 3-9, celebrate Orange County Restaurant Week at Seasons 52, which is one of 125 eateries participating in this dining extravaganza.

Enjoy a three-course lunch with your choice between a cup of soup and one of three flatbreads to share. Entree options include an all-natural roasted chicken, sesame grilled salmon salad, wood-grilled rainbow trout or the signature cheeseburger. Then, end the meal with a mini indulgence dessert, all for $20 per person.



Enjoy a glass of wine with a fantastic flatbread

during Orange County Restaurant Week. | Courtesy of Seasons 52

The four-course dinner menu includes a flatbread to share as well as a cup of lobster bisque or a starter salad. Elevated main course selections include cedar plank-roasted salmon, wood-grilled filet mignon, crusted lamb loin or Chilean sea bass. Also enjoy a mini indulgence for dessert, with this meal costing $40 per person. Pair either menu with wine, such as the Spy Valley sauvignon blanc or Markham Cellar 1879 cabernet sauvignon.

No matter when you decide to dine, you’re sure to fall in love with these delicious deals.