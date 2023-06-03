Ahead of the Curve

Share this:

Rounded furniture and design trends inspire modern interiors.

By Tanya A. Yacina

The curved design trend is having a moment: A mix of crescents integrated into a room’s design softens a space and creates interest, making it visually appealing.

“Well-designed spaces are always layered; it’s important to balance a room with various shapes and textures,” says Ashley Porter, principal designer at 29 Eleven Interiors. “We have been seeing the arched silhouette and curved elements in design across the board lately, both architecturally and in less permanent design elements such as furnishings, textiles and decorative lighting.”

Porter says that the way furniture is arranged in a room, as well as the actual furnishing selections, can instantly create more curve and flow. Scale is important when considering which pieces are right for a space, and simply reconfiguring a room or adding a few key pieces with curved elements can help incorporate this aesthetic.

She says rounded, irregular elements lend a more organic feel, add layers of dimension and create softness to an otherwise linear space. For an instant style refresh, she says to pair some new half-moon shaped ottomans with a squared-off cocktail table, incorporate counter stools or chairs with a rounded design element in the back or seat, add an oval console or combine barreled chairs with a rectangular dining table.

“For a larger impact, change out the sofa for a curved style. This works especially well if the architectural bones of the home are more linear. Additionally, pillows are a great way to add curves to a room without making a big commitment,” she notes. “Another simple way to bring a little curve into your home is through an arched mirror. Many … retailers have their own version of this style so there are lots of options. I like to get creative and turn things upside-down or hang in a different direction than intended to change it up.”

Porter recommends being mindful to not overdo or repeat a particular element in any style of design, and curves are no exception. She likes to take one element and let it be the star of the room by playing it up with counterparts that are complementary, which keeps everything looking fresh and timeless.

“When following the curved design trend in a home space, don’t be afraid to go bold. Larger design elements such as a sofa or a grouping of standout dining chairs with soft edges can enhance the overall design of a room and create a wow factor,” she says. “If you are particularly drawn to a certain curved accent, such as a statement mirror with an arched frame or a set of rounded chairs, start there and build your design around that focal point. Good design is about balance.”

Arched Accents

Soften your spaces with these curved furnishings.