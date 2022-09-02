Cute to Boot

Share this:

From Western-inspired to over-the-knee silhouettes, fashionistas are falling for on-trend footwear.

By Ashley Probst

Boots are a fall fashion staple and this season is filled with structured, flatline silhouettes with a bit of a vintage feel.

“What I’ve been seeing on the runways are very much platforms with a ’90s twist,” says Lacy Nicole, a Newport Beach-based creative director and stylist, who points to Valentino and Versace as the trendsetters for this look.

“I … love any platform boot,” Nicole says. “Versace is doing this in an ankle and an over-the-knee, depending on what type of silhouette you want for your body type.”

A couple other brands that Nicole deems noteworthy are Givenchy, for its signature shark lock ankle boot, as well as Balenciaga. She turns to the latter for more over-the-top looks like bants, a pant/boot fashion hybrid that’s been hyped by the likes of Kim Kardashian.

Another standout style is Western-inspired cowboy boots. And although they’re trending, Nicole believes these pieces will withstand the test of time.

“A well-done … cowboy boot … [is] timeless, because they can be worn so many ways and they always come back in style,” she says. “ … My mom has some Saint Laurent cowboy boots that are literally from the early ’80s and I could still rock them today, if she lets me.”

It certainly pays off to invest in quality pieces and take care of them properly so they last. “Spray those suede boots down with water repellent [and] you can wear them every year,” says Nicole, who’s had her own pair for about a decade.

Nicole says another wardrobe staple is an over-the-knee suede boot, such as those by Stuart Weitzman. She loves these pieces because of how effortlessly they can be styled. “My favorite outfit is jeans with over-the-knee boots and just a simple white T-shirt,” she says.

For those who like the combat boot look, she recommends pairing them with light wash, straight-leg Levi’s and a cute basic tee.

“Also, we’re really lucky that we’re in California and it’s hot year-round, so [you can wear] any type of flowy dress … [and] throw on a high cowboy boot or a brown over-the-knee boot or even the Givenchy [shark] boot,” Nicole says.

For a more elevated look, she suggests boots paired with black leather pants, a bodysuit and a sexy jacket, or black leather boots with a sequin dress. But no matter how you style your favorite fall footwear, there is one must-have element to top off any ensemble: confidence.

“I think if you feel confident, you should rock whatever you feel best in,” Nicole says.

Fall Footwear

Embrace the season with these fabulous styles, which offer an autumnal aesthetic fit for the 2020s.