Milestone Menu Makeover

In honor of Back Bay Bistro’s 30th anniversary, the waterfront eatery will roll out three new menus this year. The first, a refreshed lunch lineup, was introduced this month and will be available throughout the spring season. Diners can choose from a variety of fresh salads and sandwiches as well as signature dishes like crabcakes, Baja fish tacos, grilled salmon and calamari steak, plus a monthly chef’s feature—in March, it’s the slow-cooked short rib. Meanwhile, petite plates offer yellowfin ahi sashimi, sage ravioli Marzano and clams in a white wine butter sauce. Executive Chef Bruno Massuger helms the kitchen of this restaurant known for its farm-to-table American cuisine and seasonal ingredients from vendors mostly within 150 miles. The weekend brunch remains a popular draw as do the scenic views of Back Bay Nature Preserve, which can be enjoyed from a dog-friendly outdoor patio or indoor dining room with 15-foot-tall windows and a retractable roof. For lunch, start with a cocktail like the Moscow mule, sangria or Pearadise cocktail, with pear vodka, St-Germain elderflower liqueur, fresh lime juice and lemon-lime soda. The fresh sashimi makes for a light appetizer while the Parisian chicken sandwich is a tasty choice: A grilled chicken breast is topped with bacon, brie cheese, heirloom tomato and arugula, all piled on a brioche bun slathered with ranch aioli. For dessert, the warm lava cake with chocolate sauce is a must. This is the perfect way to celebrate the bistro’s three decade milestone. An updated dinner menu will be introduced next. (949-729-1144; newportdunes.com/back-bay-bistro) –Sharon Stello

