A Culinary Celebration

Newport Beach Restaurant Week kicks off April 19 for two weeks of epicurean excitement.

By Sharon Stello

With special dishes, prix fixe menus and exclusive offers available at more than 50 local establishments, Newport Beach Restaurant Week (which actually lasts for two weeks) promises plenty of reasons to celebrate from April 19 to May 2.

The 15th annual edition was postponed from January—when it typically takes place—due to COVID-19 restrictions at the time. Now that indoor dining is allowed again, it’s the perfect opportunity to return to old favorites or try a new place. Many eateries also have patios open and takeout options are available for those who aren’t ready to eat on-site.

Leading up to this epicurean event, Dine Newport Beach is conducting a gift card giveaway on its Instagram page (@dinenewportbeach); diners are encouraged to follow the page for updates and promotions.

Foodies may also want to sign up for a Newport Beach Restaurant Week Pass, which provides access to a one-stop directory with a list of participating restaurants as well as their special menus and offers. Sign up at visitnewportbeach.com/restaurant-week, then choose to receive either an email or text message with a link to the online directory.

Among the offers are special dishes like chilaquiles every day until 2 p.m. at Chihuahua Cerveza, a bento box with edamame, two pieces of sashimi, a full sushi roll, one piece of salmon candy and more at Buddha’s Favorite, lemon-blueberry doughnuts at Great Maple, a flight of ice cream bars in different flavors at Sugar ‘n Spice and more.

Meanwhile, Farmhouse at Roger’s Gardens has a $50 prix fixe, three-course menu with a choice of seared wild grouper with sweet pea risotto or roast Autonomy Farms lamb shoulder for the entree. Olea, Cellar-Craft-Cook also has a $50 prix fixe, three-course menu featuring wild-caught Alaskan halibut, zinfandel-braised Napa lamb shank and Double R Ranch bone-in rib-eye steak for the entree choice; a featured bourbon-based cocktail, the Marky Mark, or a glass of wine may be added for an extra charge.

Lighthouse Cafe and True Food Kitchen are among those with a $25 brunch option. Sushi Ii offers a complimentary glass of wine during Restaurant Week while Red O Restaurant gives a 50% discount on select wines and a free butter cake dessert to dines on Wine Wednesdays. Other eateries have not yet unveiled their exclusive offers, so check the online directory for updates.